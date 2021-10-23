EKRE goes to court over e-voting translation issue

Head of the Tartu chapter of the EKRE has turned to the Supreme Court over translation issued with local election candidate's names, newspaper Tartu Postimees reported.

EKRE's Silver Kuusik wants clarity after candidates' names listed on the election website valimised.ee were automatically translated by Google.

The issue occurred for people who use web browsers where Google's automated translation service had been enabled.

As a result, the application automatically translated the candidate list, for example, turning Silver Kuusik into Hõbe - the Estonian word for silver - Kuusik.

According to the complaint, 110 people in EKRE's candidate list were affected by the issue.

The party will be represented in court by sworn advocates from Lextal law firm Oliver Naas and Olavi-Juri Luik.

According to a complaint drawn up by Naas and Luik, translation problems occurred in candidates' names on the valimised.ee website probably for most people during browsing.

The electoral committee previously rejected the complaint. However, the results of the local government elections cannot be officially announced until all complaints have been resolved.

Results show EKRE had among the smallest share of e-voters, with most people casting paper ballots for the party. Only the Center Party had a smaller share of online votes.

