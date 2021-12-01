Minister: EU digital act will not hamper tech giants' Estonian activity

Economy
Justice minister Maris Lauri (Reform).
Justice minister Maris Lauri (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Economy

The Digital Markets Act (DMA), a proposed European Union piece of legislation, need not undermine Estonia's functioning as a digital hotspot and in partnership with major tech firms such as Google, justice minister Maris Lauri (Reform) says. Over-regulation in the sector must be avoided, she added.

Lauri made her remarks after meeting with Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan to discuss the regulation of digital markets.

Lauri said that: "As the common ground regarding the DMA, it could be highlighted that it is important for Estonia, as it is for them, that the draft under work will not undermine the well-functioning aspects of the digital environment, including convenient and secure services for consumers."

"It is important to avoid over-regulation and to act on a knowledge-based basis. Estonia's good places in the Economic Freedom Index through the years are probably one indication of why such large companies expect to see a partner in us," she continued, after the meeting, held via video link.

Digital market regulations from the European Parliament and European Council will affect the activities of the tech giants in the European market in future, BNS reports, while the DMA will impose additional obligations on large platform service providers operating as key providers of access to content in digital markets, ministry spokespersons said.

Proposed by the European Commission, the DMA aims to ensure a higher degree of competition in European Digital Markets by preventing the major players becoming overly dominant.

Google recently lost its appeal on a $2.8 billion anti-trust case in the EU, the New York Times reported.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

