Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

News
Estonian-Russian border fencing.
Estonian-Russian border fencing. Source: Ministry of the Interior
News

An airport in Russia which lies around 30 kilometers from the border with Estonia may be used in human trafficking efforts alongside those already underway on Belarus' borders with the European Union, German daily Die Welt reports on its website.

The article reported that not only is the Belarusian regime facilitating the migrants' reaching, and crossing, the European Frontier, but also that human traffickers operating in Germany and European states are also involved.

While Estonia does not border with Belarus, were the airport at Pskov (Estonian: Pihkva) to be used, this would open up a new route, the paper reported (link in German), as an alternative means of reaching the EU.

Migrants from countries such as Iraq who have been intercepted in Estonia, have so far been small in number. Such individuals had often crossed the border with Latvia – which itself borders with Belarus – and attempting to reach Finland or other parts of the EU.

Die Welt said that Belarusian citizens holding Polish Schengen visas, as well as Syrian nationals resident in the Netherlands, have been arrested as human traffickers in connection with the surge in numbers of illegal border crossings since summer and denounced as a form of hybrid warfare on the part of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian national carrier, Belavia, whose flights are currently barred from Estonian airspace, makes regular flights up to seven times per week, between Istanbul and Turkey and carrying migrants of primarily middle eastern origin, while Fly Dubai operates daily flights between Dubai and Minsk, mostly carrying Iraqi and Syrian citizens, whose numbers are also rising, die Welt said.

A private Syrian airline is doing the same from Damascus, the paper said.

Iran, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Yemen were the other countries of origin of many of the migrants, which die Welt mentioned, while most of the people traffickers arrested had been attempting to enable migrants to reach Germany by rented car, via Poland.

The original Die Welt piece (in German) is here.

Location of Pskov (red pin) in relation to Estonia. Source: Google Maps.

Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets said Thursday that Estonia is redoubling efforts to keep the current crisis on the Belarus-EU border in the international limelight, including raising it at UN Security Council, where Estonia has a non-permanent seat.

Also on Thursday, defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) joined his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts in highlighting the crisis and condemning the Lukashenko regime's deliberate escalation of an ongoing hybrid attack.

A new Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) unit was recently dispatched to Lithuania, to help out in border guard work in the southernmost Baltic State, and the fifth of its kind to do so since month-long rotations were first set up in the summer, when the surge in illegal migration began.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:07

Gallery: Light performance displayed on walls of Patarei sea fortress

17:41

Health Board to take over coronavirus monitoring from wastewater

17:21

EKRE-tabled bill would reinstate Covid negative test certificate validity

17:04

Tallinn schools allowing students to return

17:02

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

16:36

Tallinn signs design contract for mega-hospital project

16:28

Auditor general: Responsibility needs to become tangible again

16:09

European Commission forecasts 9 percent economic growth for Estonia in 2021

15:43

New Year's Eve likely to end an hour early due to event curfew

15:16

Minister: Two bills setting up Covid vaccine funds to reach Riigikogu soon

14:37

Baltic defense ministers: Belarus actions major threat to European security

14:12

Estonia, France, Ireland to raise Belarus crisis at UN Security Council

14:03

Estonia has caught 5 illegal immigrants from Belarus

13:44

Liimets: Estonia must stress seriousness of Belarus crisis internationally

13:14

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

13:12

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

13:02

Embassy live-streams Remembrance Day service Thursday morning Updated

12:49

Police dog Tiks officially retires at end of decade-long career

12:21

Supreme Court orders PPA investigation into alleged Lüganuse vote-buying

12:00

Social Democrats to figure out Tallinn city council members next week

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

10.11

Historian: Estonians picked their last names from books or after animals

10.11

Government: No new round of Covid restrictions due this week

13:12

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

10.11

Freight from Belarus to Estonia increases to record level

10:35

Health Board: 554 hospitalized patients, 1,182 new cases, 13 deaths

10.11

Health Board: 563 hospitalized patients, 1,359 new cases, 14 deaths

13:14

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: