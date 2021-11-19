Transport Agency imposes flight restrictions on eastern border

Flights, including those of drones, are restricted temporarily in areas abutting on to Estonia's eastern border, the Transport Agency (Transpordiamet) says.

The restrictions relate to Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) activities in strengthening Estonia's border infrastructure, particularly in the southeast of the country, and following the ongoing migrant crisis on the Belarus-EU border, affecting Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

The restriction applies from Friday, for one week – until November 26 inclusive – and any notice to airmen (NOTAM) referring to drone usage must be approved of in advance.

More information (in Estonian) is available from the agency's website here.

A report on German daily Die Welt's website just over a week ago cited a European Commission leak which suggested migratory pressure similar to that organized by the Belarusian regime could also take place via Pskov airport in the Russian Federation.

Pskov is less than 30km from Estonia's southeastern border, and the town even has a name of its own in Estonian - Pihkva - while the airport has long been in the economic doldrums, a situation which organized flights between it and countries such as Iraq, as has been happening to, and now from, Minsk, could be seen as helping to alleviate.

