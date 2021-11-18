Ilves: Ignoring Eastern Europe will not end well

News
Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves sharply criticizes German Chancellor Angela Merkel's two phone calls to Alexander Lukashenko and says that ignoring eastern EU member states can lead to unfortunate consequences.

"The idea of stepping in without consulting other member states, making promises – provided it is true that Merkel has agreed to transport 2,000 migrants through Poland – brilliant! But was any of it discussed with Poland first? I do not know, I have heard nothing from the Poles. We have seen nothing from Poland," Ilves told ERR.

"What we have seen is that countries like ours, Eastern Europe, EU partners in the east are overlooked. Especially in recent years, even though the trend has been visible for some time," Ilves said.

"In any case, this complete lack of regard for states in the east – as if we were second-rate countries – I don't know why it is being done, but it will not end well. Eastern European countries of which there are quite a few and that have a lot of people will eventually get angry and start blocking things. Because what other choice do we have if we are not consulted and when a single country decides matters without consulting others in the EU," the former head of state said.

The German Chancellor spoke over the phone to Lukashenko on Monday and Wednesday, even though democratic states do not recognize the latter as a legitimate president and have refrained from contacts for over a year.

"What happened – those two calls (between Merkel and Lukashenko – ed.) – is nothing new. We saw the jealousy U.S. President Joe Biden meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin caused in spring. Calls of 'us too, us too!' were heard, even though the difference between Biden's meeting and those of Merkel and Macron was that Biden's team spent four months preparing for it. It was jealousy pure and simple," Ilves suggested.

The West has not recognized Lukashenko as the president of Belarus after he stole the 2020 election and brutally put down the opposition's protests.

The Belarusian regime under Lukashenko has orchestrated the arrival of thousands of people from the Middle East, Africa and Afghanistan in Belarus to send them over its western border toward EU countries. Because Poland and Lithuania have refused to allow them entry, while the authorities in Belarus are not allowing them to return, people find themselves trapped on the border, suffering from cold and shortages of essential items.

Lukashenko and his ally Putin have denied allegations of having caused the migration crisis and are criticizing the EU for refusing to take the migrants in. The migrants say they are looking to reach Germany through Poland, while Lukashenko has said he is ready to fly them there.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:53

Estonia to acquire new weapons for EDF, Defense League

19:28

Around half reservists called up for snap border exercise already present

19:26

Number of people leaving second pension pillar up 5,000 from summer period

19:01

Student testing to continue until February

18:38

Prime minister: Germany shared subject matter of Lukashenko calls

18:36

PM: Coronavirus restrictions likely to last until next March

18:11

State inks deal on major Ida-Virumaa green transition-related REE plant

17:40

Erki Savisaar takes environment minister oath of office

17:16

Gallery: Estonian Embassy in Canada moves into new Ottawa building

17:07

Ilves: Ignoring Eastern Europe will not end well

16:44

Eesti 200 leader: Local election success reason for our ongoing high rating

16:17

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tallinn Town Hall Square

15:51

PPA has launched 250 proceedings relating to Covid rules non-compliance

15:49

Harry Potter Lego collector: Some sets are just too expensive

15:38

Man detained after attacks on Riigikogu, ISS building

15:26

Haapsalu's Christmas tree arrives

14:58

Narva coalition jeopardized as councilor changes mind on keeping seat

14:31

NATO ambassador: Danger in Poland not high enough for Article 4

13:56

Spread of coronavirus falls from very high level to high

13:42

Estonia pledges PPA personnel to assist on Latvia, Poland borders

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

17.11

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

10:11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

17.11

Government calls up 1,684 reservists for snap training exercise Okas 2021

10:55

Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

13:42

Estonia pledges PPA personnel to assist on Latvia, Poland borders

17.11

New environment minister: Heads of European powers waving climate slogans

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: