Liimets: Sanctioning Minsk Airport, Belavia would be appropriate

News
News

It would be appropriate to target Minsk Airport and Belarusian airline Belavia in the EU's next round of sanctions, Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said on Wednesday.

Speaking to radio show "Uudis+", the minister said the European Union's fifth round of Belarusian sanctions are still being discussed.

The framework was extended on Monday to include people and businesses involved in facilitating the illegal crossing of the EU's external borders.

Liimets said it would be unreasonable to comment on exactly who the sanctions will apply to before they are finalized.

"Dozens of people are on this list and there is currently a debate on who will remain on the final list," Liimets said. The information will be announced in the coming days, she added.

However, the minister said Minsk Airport and Belavia should be included.

"As people travel through Minsk Airport, its inclusion is very relevant. [Belavia] is definitely related to the arrival of immigrants in Belarus. In this context, it would be appropriate," Liimets said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has called for Minsk Airport to become a no-fly zone.

On Thursday he said an EU member state appears to be pushing for Belavia to be removed from the bloc's fresh sanction list, Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT reported.

So far, 166 individuals and 15 entities have been affected by EU sanctions.

New sanctions are being discussed after months-long tensions on the EU's eastern borders escalated further last week. Several thousand migrants massed near the Belarusian-Polish border and some tried to force their way into Poland.

As of Thursday, thousands are still gathered at the border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:56

Spread of coronavirus falls from very high level to high

13:42

Estonia pledges PPA personnel to assist on Latvia, Poland borders

13:27

'Pealtnägija': Alpinist infected with coronavirus while climbing Everest

13:00

Booster dose recipients have had issues updating coronavirus certificate

12:33

ECHR: Estonian law does not protect attorney-client privilege sufficiently

12:00

Gallery: Edith Karlson's sculpture 'Good Old Times' unveiled in Noblessner

11:37

Kallas: Lukashenko must avoid creating humanitarian emergency in Belarus

11:28

Foreign minister: Athletes should decide on Beijing Olympics participation

11:01

Gallery: President formally appoints Erki Savisaar environment minister

10:55

Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

10:29

Social Democrats announce city government candidates

10:14

Liimets: Sanctioning Minsk Airport, Belavia would be appropriate

10:11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

09:44

State budget bill passes second Riigikogu reading

09:06

Watch live: Estonia and Norway in the UN Security Council conference

08:51

Lasnamäe district mayor to take up Tallinn deputy mayor position

08:38

Kristi Raik: Of the bridge to Finland and multinationalism

08:13

Kontaveit's spectacular season ends with loss in Guadalajara WTA final

17.11

Minister: Tax burden should move towards consumption, consensus key

17.11

Foreign minister: Final Afghans to cooperate with Estonia will arrive soon

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

17.11

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

17.11

Government calls up 1,684 reservists for snap training exercise Okas 2021

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

10:11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

17.11

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

17.11

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

10:55

Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: