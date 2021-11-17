Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

News
Eva-Maria Liimets.
Eva-Maria Liimets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko wants to be recognized as the legally elected president and for sanctions to be lifted in return for ending the migrant crisis on Europe's borders, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said on Tuesday.

Liimets was speaking about the information to come out of the phone call between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Lukashenko on Monday.

"He wants the sanctions to be stopped, [and] to be recognized as head of state so he can continue," Liimets told ETV's evening news program "Aktuaalne kaamera", when asked what Lukashenko's demands are for ending the situation.

The foreign minister said it is important the newly expanded sanctions agreement prepared by the European Union's foreign ministers remain in place and new sanctions are imposed on Belarus.

"In our view, it is important that the European Union remains united and exerts its influence on Belarus through action," Liimets said, adding new sanctions should be created as soon as possible.

On Monday, the EU's foreign ministers agreed sanctions should target individuals and businesses which facilitate the illegal crossing of the EU's external borders.

Liimets said this means sanctions can now be imposed for human rights violations.

Monday's call from Merkel to Lukashenko was the first by a western leader since rigged presidential elections in August 2020 handed him 80 percent of the vote. EU leaders do not recognize Lukashenko as president of Belarus.

Background

Lithuanian border guards setting up a barbed wire fence on the border with Belarus. Source: LRT.lt

The EU imposed sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenko and the security services cracked down on opposition protestors and civil society following the election. More were applied after the forced landing of a Ryanair plane flying in Belarusian airspace in May leading to the arrest of an opposition journalist at Minsk Aiport.

In retaliation, Lukashenko threatened to send "migrants and drugs" to Europe. Soon after, migrants, mostly from the middle east, started trying to cross the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. The situation then expanded to Latvia and Poland and has continued for months. All three countries have been pushing the migrants back into Belarus.

For the last 10 days, thousands of migrants have been stuck on the Belarusian side of the Belarus-Poland border in freezing temperatures.

Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have been the biggest supporters of the Belarusian opposition movement. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to, and now resides in, Vilnius after the election last year.

Estonia, which does not border Belarus, has been offering support to Lithuania, Latvia and Poland and raising awareness of the situation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:42

Global Estonian Report: November 17-24

16:17

Norstat ratings: Reform slumps to third place behind EKRE and Center

15:51

PM: Tense situation in Europe not direct threat to Estonia's borders

15:18

PERH chief: Number of Covid hospital beds to be reduced by 100

14:53

Health Board suspends sports club's activities

14:21

Tallinn mayor: We will likely not finish next year's budget this year

13:53

Defense forces celebrates birthday with bridge building competition

13:22

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tartu

12:57

City secretary could lead Tallinn city council in place of Social Democrats

12:36

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for Eesti Energia oil plant

11:46

Environment minister resigns, citing personal, family reasons

11:34

COP26 final agreements to have little impact on Estonia

11:34

Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

11:11

Kaupo Meiel: Our daily exorcism

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

10:13

Center MP on environment minister role: Let's see what the day brings

09:38

Party ratings: Eesti 200 draws level with EKRE

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

08:51

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

08:28

Former culture minister appointed Tartu city council chair

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09:19

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

16.11

Environment minister Tõnis Mölder to resign Wednesday Updated

16.11

President: Estonia is ready, should situation on border change

10:32

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

11:34

Government calls 1,684 reservists to training exercise Okas 2021

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: