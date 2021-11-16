President: Estonia is ready, should situation on border change

News
President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Following a meeting of the National Defense Council on Tuesday morning, President Alar Karis said that although the arrival of migrants at the Estonian border is currently unlikely, the country has prepared for various scenarios.

Karis admitted that the activity of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is concerning and poses a security threat to the whole of Europe. "Of course, the European Union and our allies cannot retreat under such pressure. Belarus is trying to arm migrants, thousands of people have arrived there, and continues to push them across the border," the president said.

"This is against international law and simple humanity - people trapped at the border are being used to serve the political goals of the Lukashenko regime. Of course, neither Estonia, our allies nor the European Union can retreat under such pressure," the head of state said.

According to Karis, it is necessary to be prepared for the escalation of the border crisis. "We must continue to support Poland, Lithuania and Latvia resolutely, because an attack on their borders is also an attack on our borders," he said.

Although the mass influx of migrants to Estonia is currently unlikely, according to Karis, the state has thought through and prepared for the number of illegal border crossings to increase. "At the recent meeting, the prime minister, the minister of the interior and the minister of defense gave an overview of the readiness of our agencies. We have assessed different possible scenarios and developed a number of steps that can be taken. Although the situation is alarming, I am confident that we are ready for rapid change and various scenarios," Karis said.

According to the head of state, the unanimous decision of the EU member states last night to move forward with the imposition of sanctions on Belarus is a clear response to the Lukashenko regime. "These sanctions need to be enforced quickly. We know that the sanctions work, they have a clear impact," Karis said.

The president considered it very important that the European Union make diplomatic efforts towards countries of origin and transit to stop the migration of people used by Lukashenko in the hybrid attack. "I am pleased that the talks initiated by the European Union with the airlines and countries used for transit flights to Minsk are showing positive signs. This gives hope that Lukashenko's actions cannot continue indefinitely. There is also strong political support for resolving the situation from other European heads of state and government," the president said.

According to Karis, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are Estonia's neighbors, friends and NATO allies, who have the country's unwavering support. "Therefore, we in NATO must also pay close attention to what is happening and, if necessary, strengthen NATO's position in the region," the president said.

The National Defense Council also discussed the increase in the amount of the Russian armed forces near the Ukrainian border. "Such unusual movement is very worrying and we are monitoring the situation closely. Here, too, we must be prepared for rapid and unexpected developments," Karis said.

Prime minister: Estonia's security starts in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that Poland, Latvia and Lithuania are currently protecting the EU's external borders. "The hybrid attack by Belarus has reached a dangerous escalation. Estonia's security starts in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. It must be emphasized that migrants have arrived in Belarus legally and are currently seeking to enter the European Union illegally," she said.

Kallas said that it is important that allies and EU institutions stand up for Poland and Lithuania. "The EU has decided to impose additional sanctions on Belarus. As Lukashenko is a dictator, he only understands force. Therefore, EU sanctions are a good measure for showing strength," she said.

"Diplomatic pressure on the countries from which people are coming to Belarus has also intensified. The focus of our diplomatic work is to get Lukashenko to allow UN aid organizations into his country's territory," Kallas said.

According to Kallas, the Estonian border is well guarded and there is no direct threat to the Estonian border. "We will continue strengthened control at the borders and we are ready to deal with illegal border crossers," Kallas said, adding that the erection of temporary barriers on the eastern border under an accelerated procedure has also been discussed.

Kallas said that Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin are trying to show that the European Union is divided, but this is not the case.

The National Defense Council, convened by Estonian President Alar Karis, gathered on Tuesday morning to discuss the hybrid crisis caused by Belarus as well as the regional security situation.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:49

Kalev Cramo trounced at home in VTB league encounter with Perm

16:22

Finance committee deciding on protection money rules on Tuesday

15:54

President: Estonia is ready, should situation on border change

15:52

Isamaa MP: Government not prioritizing education in 2022 state budget

15:26

Police investigating vandalism at site of monument to Estonian singer

15:10

President nominates Ülle Madise to continue as justice chancellor Updated

14:23

Kontaveit to face Sakkari in WTA showcase tournament semifinals

14:22

Worker dies in Kohtla-Järve VKG chemical works industrial accident

13:56

Tallinn opens 5 more coronavirus prevention points

13:37

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

13:09

North Estonia hospitals preparing to scale down number of Covid beds

13:08

Scientific council: Closing schools unnecessary to manage pandemic

12:40

Committee proposes temporary barrier on eastern border

12:12

Reform MP: Ansip's words part of media-fueled, unwise power struggle

12:07

Liimets: Merkel told us about call with Lukashenko in advance

11:38

Vseviov: Lukashenko getting opposite expected reaction from Europe

11:18

Over half of Estonia's national holidays fall on weekends in 2022

10:56

Estonian MP: Merkel-Lukashenko phone call 'disappointing' Updated

10:33

Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 869 new cases, 11 deaths

10:26

Latvian defense minister: We are one step from using NATO Treaty Article 4

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

15.11

Estonia to create new state digital hub

15.11

PPA catch 10 businesses breaking coronavirus rules

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

15.11

Health Board: 544 patients, 511 new cases, 17 deaths

10:33

Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 869 new cases, 11 deaths

15.11

Reform MEP: Reform cannot be held hostage by Martin Helme

10:26

Latvian defense minister: We are one step from using NATO Treaty Article 4

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: