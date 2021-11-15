EU extends scope of Belarus sanctions

The European Union on Monday agreed to broaden the scope of sanctions that can be applied to Belarus to include people and businesses which facilitate illegal crossing of the EU's external borders.

The European Council amended its sanctions regime to be able to respond to the "instrumentalization of human beings carried out by the Belarus regime for political purposes", it said in a statement.

Josep Borrell, high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said: "Today's decision reflects the determination by the European Union to stand up to the instrumentalization of migrants for political purposes. We are pushing back on this inhuman and illegal practice. At the same time, we continue to underline the unacceptable ongoing repression by the regime against its own population at home, and we will respond accordingly."

So far, 166 individuals and 15 entities have been affected by EU sanctions.

Estonia, the Baltics and Poland have all called for further sanctions on officials in Minsk to counteract what they see as a "hybrid" attack on the EU's borders after thousands of migrants tried to cross Belarus' borders into Europe.

EU foreign ministers will agree on new sanctions today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said: "As the pressure on #EU external borders increases, we must act swift & united".

Editor's note: This article has been updated to add a quote from Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets

