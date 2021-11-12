Defense forces to place barbed wire on eastern border

News
The first batch of barbed wire has been sent to Lithuania.
The first batch of barbed wire has been sent to Lithuania. Source: Kaitseministeerium
News

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) has sent the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) a directive to put up 130 km of barbed wire on the country's eastern border to prepare for a possible hybrid attack.

The EDF Engineer Battalion is also prepared to set up barbed wire barriers, Laanet added.

"Belarus continues to escalate its hybrid attack on the borders of Poland and Lithuania, which is why we will implement the necessary measures to protect the Estonian border. In addition to the barbed wire, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is prepared to contribute to protecting the border alongside the defense forces, PPA and the defense forces have already started negotiations," the defense minister said.

Laanet added that Estonia is communicating with allies daily to coordinate actions in case the situation were to escalate.

German daily Die Welt reported on Thursday that a European Commission confidential document describes the border situation between Belarus and Poland. The daily also wrote that that Russia could use an airport 30 kilometers from the border with Estonia to send migrants to the Baltic borders.

A new Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) unit was recently dispatched to Lithuania, to help out in border guard work in the southernmost Baltic State, and the fifth of its kind to do so since month-long rotations were first set up in the summer, when the surge in illegal migration began.

Background: Situation on the Polish-Belarusian border

Since Monday, thousands of migrants, mostly from the middle east, have been gathering at the Belarusian-Polish border near Grodno in northwestern Belarus.

The migrants, men, women and children, have mostly traveled from Iraq to Minsk on the promise they will be able to cross into the European Union. They have paid thousands of euros to do so but are now stuck at the border as Poland will not let them cross.

The situation is an escalation of events that has seen thousands of migrants cross the EU's eastern border since the summer, first in Lithuania and then Latvia and Poland.

After sanctions were placed on Belarus for human rights abuses by the EU, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko threatened to send "migrants and drugs" to Europe.

EU officials say the Minsk regime is responsible for facilitating and enabling irregular migration, calling it "hybrid aggression".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

Reform MEP: Kallas behavior entitled and self-centered Updated

18:26

Bird flu spreading among migrating wild birds

18:22

Dogs transported from Spain to Estonia in cramped conditions being returned Updated

17:59

Turkey-Minsk journey for three costs $9,000, migrant tells ERR

17:32

Actress Elle Kull to receive PÖFF Lifetime Achievement Award

17:02

Deputy mayor: Completion of Linnahall most important, not who owns it

16:37

Kregor Zirk sets new national record

16:08

Museums dissatisfied over lack of representative in endowment foundation

15:55

NyxAir Saaremaa passenger loads averaged 46 percent January-October

15:53

Defense forces to place barbed wire on eastern border

15:40

Prime minister: Restrictions will not necessarily be valid until January 10

15:33

Estonia not represented at upcoming 16+1 culture meeting with China

15:14

Risk management firm: Estonia remains sixth-least corrupt country worldwide

14:47

EU and ministry projects focus on long-term rural area development

14:44

Third of Tartu Hospital nurses do five weeks of work in one month

14:32

Health Board: 556 hospitalized patients, 1,039 new cases, 12 deaths Updated

14:12

Government sets Covid vaccination minimum age at 12 years and 3 months

14:01

President: Protecting everyone online, particularly the young, is vital

13:57

Minister: We want to send vaccine damages fund draft to Riigikogu this year

13:42

Over 50 PPA staff granted Covid vaccine legal protection

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

10.11

Historian: Estonians picked their last names from books or after animals

11.11

Tallinn Airport opens 40 direct flights for winter

11.11

Die Welt: Illegal migration route close to Estonia could open via Pskov

11.11

Government changes event capacity restrictions Updated

11:24

Estonia planning to ease third-country work permit restrictions from 2023

14:32

Health Board: 556 hospitalized patients, 1,039 new cases, 12 deaths Updated

11.11

Estonia has caught 5 illegal immigrants from Belarus

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: