EDF task force arrives in Poland to support in countering hybrid attack

News
EDF task force arriving in Poland.
EDF task force arriving in Poland. Source: mil.ee
News

On Friday, an Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) task force arrived in Lublin Voivodeship, Poland, to support the Polish Armed Forces in their ongoing border crisis with Belarus.

"Poland is our close ally and their border with Belarus is also our common European Union and NATO border. It is our shared responsibility to support Poland in their defense against this hybrid attack," said commander of the Estonian contingent Lt. Col. Mikk Pukk.

The task force will operate in the border region of Lublin Voivodeship in close cooperation with the Polish 18th Mechanized Division until the end of the year.

The EDF task force consists of an engineer platoon, two camera teams, a reconnaissance team and a national support element, and is manned by 74 active-duty and reserve troops and civil servants. The contingent is tasked with border building and reinforcement, observation and gathering of audio-visual material.

The task force was sent to Poland in response of Poland's request for practical assistance in dealing with the border crisis with Belarus. Previously Estonia has provided assistance to Lithuania in the form of 100 km of concertina wire and several rotations of unmanned aerial vehicle teams.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

