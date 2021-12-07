EDF unit in Poland started working on the Belarusian border

After arriving in Poland late last week, an Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) task force has started helping the Polish forces with reconstructing a barrier on the Polish-Belarusian border.

The Estonian troops began placing wire barriers in the Lublin Voivodeship area. The EDF pioneer unit in Poland is doing about the same task it did at the recent Okas exercise in Estonia.

"My unit actually has a proper mix of the Estonian Defense Forces. We have Scouts Battalion active dutymen, 2nd Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry Brigade Pioneers, reserve troops and active soldiers all together," Scouts Battalion pioneer unit chief sub-lieutenant Rauno Pettai said.

The 40-km stretch of the border is calm and did not see any action, even at the height of the Belarusian migration offense.

In addition to pioneers, a Reconnaissance Company drone is also being used.

Next week, Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet (Reform) is set to visit the Wisent task force in Poland. A decision will be made if Wisent will continue working in Poland to start the next year.

"We have not discussed it being any longer now, but will do so next week. Since I have a plan to go to Poland, it will come up. And if our Polish colleagues need it, we will certainly discuss it," Laanet told ERR.

Pressure on Poland's borders has decreased significantly over the last few weeks.

--

