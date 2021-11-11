Estonia, France, Ireland to raise Belarus crisis at UN Security Council

The United Nations Security Council will discuss the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border on Thursday evening at the request of Estonia, France and Ireland.

Estonia's Members of European Parliament Urmas Paet (Reform) wrote about the topic on social media on Wednesday evening.

He said: "The international community must know and condemn this shameless act of using migrants for the cynical political agenda."

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) also confirmed the topic of the meeting on Thursday morning.

The UN Charter gives the Security Council primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

Since Monday, thousands of migrants, mostly from the middle east, have gathered at the Polish-Belarusian border hoping to cross into Europe.

The migrants flew to Minsk and were then taken to the border region by the Belarusian security services. For months, the EU, and now Nato and the US, have accused Belarus's authoritarian leader of provoking a migrant crisis in Europe.

The temperatures have fallen below freezing several nights this week.

Lithuania to ask UN for 'humanitarian corridor' in Belarus

Lithuania will ask the United Nations to open a "humanitarian corridor" in Belarus in order to return stranded migrants to their countries, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Thursday.

"Grodno Airport could be used as a transportation airport, allowing those people simply return home, rather than wait for salvation in Belarusian forests," he said, according to Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT.

Landsbergis said the UN is the only international organization that can "exert pressure from inside Belarus".

