Government cabinet discusses supporting Poland in Belarus hybrid attack

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at a government cabinet sitting.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) at a government cabinet sitting. Source: Government Office
News

The Estonian government held a cabinet sitting on Tuesday and reaffirmed its support for Poland in the Belarusian hybrid attack on the country's borders.

"People directed over the European Union and NATO external border from Belarus are part of a hybrid attack politically organized by the Belarusian regime. This action is illegal, contrary to international law and poses a clear security threat to not only Poland, but to the EU as a whole," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Kallas noted that she spoke to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday and reaffirmed support for Poland. Estonia's assessment is that the Belarusian regime's hybrid attack reached a new level of escalation.

The prime minister added that Estonia is in solidarity with Poland, but also Lithuania and Latvia and will continue supporting all of them in the crisis situation and will implement all diplomatic measures to stop the attack.

"We are not dealing with just one country's problem, which is why we cannot allow the Lukashenko regime to undermine our security," Kallas said. She added that accelerating EU sanctions for those who support the Belarusian regime is important.

"We must also pay attention to the flight companies flying people to Europe from their countries of origin. Diplomatic efforts with EU institutions will continue in order to convince origin countries to cooperate and to stop the people there from falling into the trap of Lukashenko's lies. We will also stand for the finding of resources to protect the EU's external borders more efficiently, including the funding of a stronger external border. We are also prepared to turn attention to this topic as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," the prime minister said.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet and President Alar Karis have also expressed their support for Poland in the border crisis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:12

Snow falling on spruces ahead of southeast Estonia ski championship round

16:45

Kaarel Tarand: Old tricks put to good use

16:16

Samost and Luts: Energy price hike to lead to tax debate

16:01

Opposition in Tallinn had higher hopes for SDE in coalition negotiations

15:52

Coronavirus round-up: November 1-7

15:13

Greens postpone general assembly, approve co-chair's resignation

15:13

Center/SDE Coalition deal includes main street project plan

14:46

Entertainment sector awaiting salary support, restrictions easing

14:23

Flights between Helsinki-Tartu to restart in March 2022 Updated

14:17

Government advisor: Family quarantine may head off further restrictions

13:50

Government cabinet discusses supporting Poland in Belarus hybrid attack

13:29

Tallinn awarded UNESCO City of Music title

13:02

95 percent of Covid treatment funds have gone to treat unvaccinated people

12:51

Weather conditions force two flights to divert to Helsinki

12:24

T1 Mall of Tallinn goes on sale again for €55 million

11:44

New minister: Cultural institutions can see year out with current budget

11:12

WTA Finals draw puts Kontaveit in group with two Czechs and Muguruza

10:49

Covid-hit Põlva municipality opts to continue with public events

10:34

Gallery: Center and SDE sign Tallinn coalition agreement Updated

10:32

Health Board: 611 hospitalized patients, 1,088 new cases, 6 deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

07.11

Nursing homes prepared to hire foreign workers

08.11

Estonian tax system assessed as most competitive in the world

08.11

Lithuania calls for state of emergency over migrants on Polish border Updated

08.11

Kallas: Estonia stands with Poland over migrant border crisis

10:32

Health Board: 611 hospitalized patients, 1,088 new cases, 6 deaths

08.11

Defense minister: The security situation in our region is volatile

08.11

Health Board: 617 coronavirus patients, 788 new cases, five deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: