Government cabinet discusses supporting Poland in Belarus hybrid attack

The Estonian government held a cabinet sitting on Tuesday and reaffirmed its support for Poland in the Belarusian hybrid attack on the country's borders.

"People directed over the European Union and NATO external border from Belarus are part of a hybrid attack politically organized by the Belarusian regime. This action is illegal, contrary to international law and poses a clear security threat to not only Poland, but to the EU as a whole," Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Kallas noted that she spoke to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday and reaffirmed support for Poland. Estonia's assessment is that the Belarusian regime's hybrid attack reached a new level of escalation.

The prime minister added that Estonia is in solidarity with Poland, but also Lithuania and Latvia and will continue supporting all of them in the crisis situation and will implement all diplomatic measures to stop the attack.

"We are not dealing with just one country's problem, which is why we cannot allow the Lukashenko regime to undermine our security," Kallas said. She added that accelerating EU sanctions for those who support the Belarusian regime is important.

"We must also pay attention to the flight companies flying people to Europe from their countries of origin. Diplomatic efforts with EU institutions will continue in order to convince origin countries to cooperate and to stop the people there from falling into the trap of Lukashenko's lies. We will also stand for the finding of resources to protect the EU's external borders more efficiently, including the funding of a stronger external border. We are also prepared to turn attention to this topic as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," the prime minister said.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets, Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet and President Alar Karis have also expressed their support for Poland in the border crisis.

