Foreign minister: NATO eastern flank facing both new and old threats

news
Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (far left) and her B9 counterparts in Tallinn on Wednesday.
Foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (far left) and her B9 counterparts in Tallinn on Wednesday. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
news

NATO faces many new and multi-faceted threats, foreign minister Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) says. Liimets made her comments at a meeting of her counterparts from the alliance's eastern flank countries in Tallinn Wednesday.

Liimets said that: "The allies are facing many conventional as well as new threats, and we must be able to address them accordingly."

"NATO's next strategic concept, which is currently being developed, will provide the alliance with up-to-date strategic guidelines on several new global issues that concern the security of all allies, while its main focus will remain on the Euro-Atlantic area. Additionally, the challenges that are very important for our region traditionally concern credible deterrence, reinforcing our defense capabilities and improving collective defense," she continued, according to a foreign ministry press release.

Liimets hosted foreign ministers from the Bucharest Nine cooperation platform (B9), effectively NATO's Eastern Flank, in Tallinn on Wednesday, with the discussion focusing on Euro-Atlantic security, implementing the decisions of the recent NATO summit and preparing the alliance's next strategic concept.

The upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga in late November, and next summer's summit in Madrid, Spain, were also in focus.

The NATO strategic concept covers new challenges, including cyber and hybrid warfare, new tech, climate change and also the rise of China.

The ministers also expressed solidarity with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in the face of the migration pressure on the EU's borders fomented by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, from mid-summer onwards.

The B9 platform was launched in 2015, and its member states are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, along with the three Baltic States.

Traditionally, the meetings also include representatives of the United States and NATO.

The foreign ministry has made Wednesday's press conference with the ministers available on its YouTube channel here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:06

Entertainment venues must close by 11 p.m., government announces

12:56

Health minister: Booster doses to be made available more broadly

12:28

Conscript paramedics help healthcare workers save time

12:01

Selver to open hypermarket next to IKEA store

11:32

State to compensate energy price inflation for low-income families

11:29

Center, SDE Tallinn city government talks to go on until at least next week

11:07

Tallink Group posts first quarterly profit since pandemic began

10:59

Third of Tartu bike share bicycles awaiting repairs amidst part deficit

10:34

Health Board: 542 hospitalized patients, 1,995 new cases, 8 deaths

10:10

Family physician: Vaccinating another 100,000 people a realistic goal

09:54

Foreign minister: NATO eastern flank facing both new and old threats

09:44

Läänemaa Hospital to suspend scheduled treatments from November

09:33

Reform enters coalition with EKRE in Jõhvi

09:18

Economy ministry: State must not break word on renewable energy subsidies

09:01

Watch LIVE: European Remembrance Symposium in Tallinn Updated

08:52

Kindergartens fear undetected spread of coronavirus

08:51

Minister: Tallinn remote learning ruling discriminates vaccinated students

08:28

Government has no plan for hiking first and second child benefits

07:59

Is the Riigikogu about to hike the tax burden of consumers?

27.10

President Karis: Estonia, Lithuania must address security concerns jointly

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.10

Tallinn students to go on distance learning for one week after school break

27.10

Gallery: Tallinn testing out trolleybus capable of driving without poles Updated

27.10

Health Board: 525 hospitalized patients, 2,025 new cases, 6 deaths

27.10

Government likely to make masks mandatory at entertainment venues

27.10

Health Board: Estonia to reach maximum hospitalization capacity in November

27.10

US, Northern Irish actors to star in Estonian director's new movie

27.10

Prime minister: Cinemas seem insignificant during hospital wartime

10:34

Health Board: 542 hospitalized patients, 1,995 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: