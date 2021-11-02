Finland investigating alleged aerial incursion by Estonian jet

A Czech-built Aero L-39 Albatros trainer jet in Õhuvägi service.
A Czech-built Aero L-39 Albatros trainer jet in Õhuvägi service. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Finnish authorities have opened a preliminary investigation after a suspected airspace incursion involving an Estonian air force (Õhuvägi) trainer jet over the island of Utö Monday.

Niina Hyrsky, the head of communications at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, said the alleged incident involved an Aero L-39 Albatros trainer jet.

The alleged incursion lasted about two minutes and went around 5km deep into Finnish airspace, over Utö, a small island in the Archipelago Sea between Finland and Sweden.

The Finnish foreign ministry tweeted Monday night that it has contacted the Estonian embassy in Helsinki for an explanation of the incident.

Finland's border guard has launched a preliminary investigation into Monday's events, ERR reports.

Estonia sees several aerial incursions in a typical year, mostly over the uninhabited island of Vaindloo, in the Gulf of Finland, and generally involving military aircraft flying to or from the Russian Federation.

As a NATO member, Estonia hosts the Baltic air policing mission at Ämari air base, currently held by the Italian air force and complemented by NATO jets based at Šiauliai, Lithuania, as part of the same mission.

Finland is not a NATO member.

The Õhuvägi is organizationally a part of the Estonian Defense Forces and not a standalone service.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

