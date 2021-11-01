Kallas, US president Biden discuss global challenges, defense cooperation

Kaja Kallas and U.S. President Joe Biden at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Kaja Kallas and U.S. President Joe Biden at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. Source: Valitsuse kommunikatsioonibüroo
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed global challenges, climate change and bilateral defense ties at COP26 in Glasgow on Monday.

Summarizing the meeting, Kallas said Estonia and the U.S.A. have "close relations" and the two countries have many shared areas of interest.

"I emphasized to President Biden that in addition to the growing threats in Asia, it is important to keep the focus on the security of Europe and especially the Baltic states - our eastern neighbor is behaving unpredictably and the direction of development is not encouraging," Kallas added.

Biden highlighted Estonia's contribution to the protection of democracy and human rights around the world, including at the UN Security Council.

A statement from the White House said Biden praised Estonia for joining the global income tax reform.

The last time Kallas and Biden met was during the NATO summit in the summer.

COP conferences bring together almost every country to discuss the earth's climate.

This year, the 26th event is held in Glasgow in Scotland and started on Sunday (October 31).

Editor: Helen Wright

