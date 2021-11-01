Kallas, US president Biden discuss global challenges, defense cooperation

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed global challenges, climate change and bilateral defense ties at COP26 in Glasgow on Monday.

Summarizing the meeting, Kallas said Estonia and the U.S.A. have "close relations" and the two countries have many shared areas of interest.

"I emphasized to President Biden that in addition to the growing threats in Asia, it is important to keep the focus on the security of Europe and especially the Baltic states - our eastern neighbor is behaving unpredictably and the direction of development is not encouraging," Kallas added.

Biden highlighted Estonia's contribution to the protection of democracy and human rights around the world, including at the UN Security Council.

A statement from the White House said Biden praised Estonia for joining the global income tax reform.

The last time Kallas and Biden met was during the NATO summit in the summer.

Thank you @POTUS for the warm meeting at the side-lines of #COP26. Your leadership in climate diplomacy is essential. Also discussed the great importance of U.S. security assistance to Estonia and to entire region. I was glad to confirm participation at Summit for Democracies. pic.twitter.com/p5dXBCE7IZ — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) November 1, 2021

COP conferences bring together almost every country to discuss the earth's climate.

This year, the 26th event is held in Glasgow in Scotland and started on Sunday (October 31).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!