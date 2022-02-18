Kallas to meet with Kamala Harris in Munich

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Source: Stenbock House
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), Latvian President Egils Levits and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda are to meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Friday's meeting will focus on the security situation in Estonia's region and the united steps to be taken if, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Russia decides to step up its aggression against Ukraine, according to a government press release.

Kallas will be attending the Munich Security Conference from February 18-20. She is scheduled to meet with heads of state and government as well as business and opinion leaders.

The prime minister is also to participate in a debate on the unity and future of the EU on the main stage of the conference, alongside Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares and Friedrich Merz, head of the German Christian Democrats (CDU).

Kallas is also scheduled to take part in various debates on democracy, security, digital and cyber issues.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:36

Prime minister: Russia's NATO, US demands are 'absurd'

11:04

Coronavirus update: 301 patients, 6,728 new cases, 4 deaths

10:01

Sildaru just outside medals in Beijing freeski halfpipe event

09:29

Kallas to meet with Kamala Harris in Munich

09:06

First contingent of Royal Welsh on way to Estonia

08:35

Archbishop Urmas Viilma elected head of Estonian council of churches

17.02

Average electricity price to rise to €81.45 per MWh on Friday

17.02

Writer: Present day problems no sufficiently addressed in children's books

17.02

Pharmaceuticals sales in Q4 2021 at all-time record

17.02

First protein-based COVID vaccine to reach Estonia next week

17.02

Head of Interior Ministry IT center resigns over loss of data device

17.02

Estonian cybersec firm raises €5 million in investment round

17.02

State spends €7.1 million on PCR tests in January

17.02

Viljar Lubi presents credentials as ambassador to UK

17.02

Stoltenberg to Laanet: European security situation significantly changed

17.02

No agreement yet on days off in lieu where state holidays fall on weekends

17.02

Greens ex-leader: Other parties making proposals already

17.02

BBC: French president confirms Mali military withdrawal

17.02

Justice chancellor: Time restrictions on establishments not serving purpose

17.02

Little evidence of rally in wages so far this year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.02

Gallery: Wind turbine snaps at Saaremaa wind farm

16.02

Intelligence service: Russia is on a war footing

16.02

Virologist: Corona certificates no longer needed in Estonia

17.02

British daily: Deployment of additional UK troops to Estonia confirmed Updated

17.02

First protein-based COVID vaccine to reach Estonia next week

15.02

Kelly Sildaru wins bronze in Beijing

16.02

Coronavirus update: 288 patients, 8,439 new cases, 17 deaths

17.02

Head of Interior Ministry IT center resigns over loss of data device

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: