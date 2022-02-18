Kallas to meet with Kamala Harris in Munich

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), Latvian President Egils Levits and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda are to meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Friday's meeting will focus on the security situation in Estonia's region and the united steps to be taken if, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Russia decides to step up its aggression against Ukraine, according to a government press release.

Kallas will be attending the Munich Security Conference from February 18-20. She is scheduled to meet with heads of state and government as well as business and opinion leaders.

The prime minister is also to participate in a debate on the unity and future of the EU on the main stage of the conference, alongside Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jose Manuel Albares and Friedrich Merz, head of the German Christian Democrats (CDU).

Kallas is also scheduled to take part in various debates on democracy, security, digital and cyber issues.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!