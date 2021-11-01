Estonia shares common EU goals for COP26 climate conference

Estonia will head into the COP26 United Nations climate change conference, which started this weekend, with the same goals as the European Union.

The Ministry of Environment said Estonia is working to achieve the European Union's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990.

Ministry undersecretary Kristi Klaas said the meeting will be successful for Estonia if countries can agree on a transparent plan about how to reach this goal.

This means that all countries should have their own plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, she said.

Another issue is funding transparency. Klaas said developed countries have pledged €100 billion a year to help the most vulnerable adapt to climate change but "this goal has not yet been met".

"[A]nd the latest OECD estimate says that this target is missing somewhere around €20 billion a year," she said.

COP conferences bring together almost every country to discuss the earth's climate.

This year, the 26th event is held in Glasgow in Scotland and started on Sunday.

EU calls on countries to meet targets

Last week, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also announced a number of new initiatives which the EU will launch at COP26.

These include the EU-US Global Methane Pledge, the Global Forest Pledge, a partnership with Bill Gates and his programme 'Breakthrough Energy Catalyst' as well as the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

She said Europe has already reduced its emissions by more than 31 percent compared to 1990, while growing its economy by 60 percent.

This shows "that you can cut emissions and prosper", the commission president said.

Von der Leyen called on other countries to match this ambition by setting concrete plans and taking immediate action on the ground.

"The longer we wait, the more expensive it will become. And therefore, it is about action now," she stressed.

Editor: Helen Wright

