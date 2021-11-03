Kallas joins call to include female leadership in climate change debate

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas sign a joint statement calling for the role of women and girls to be advanced in addressing climate change in Glasgow at the COP26 conference.

The declaration was jointly-sponsored by the Scottish Government and UN Women and launched on Tuesday (November 2).

It recognizes that women and girls are often disproportionately affected by climate change and face greater risks and burdens from its impacts, particularly in situations of poverty.

Kallas also took part in a panel discussion on the same topic alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, which included Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The panel discussed gendered impacts of climate change and the importance of women and girls' leadership in addressing these.

"Empowerment of women and girls is a priority for Estonia also in our UN work. We need to recognize at the highest political level that especially in fragile and conflict-affected settings women and girls are particularly vulnerable to the negative impacts of climate change," Kallas said.

Was honoured to be part of discussion on climate change and gender equality. We must amplify voices of women in climate debates. We also need more women as leaders - only 10 out of 140 heads of delegations are female at #COP26. Thank you for convening us @ScotGovFM and @UN_Women https://t.co/OzWfFPvEaR — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) November 2, 2021

The joint statement can be read here.

--

