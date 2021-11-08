Environment minister to join COP26 climate conference for 4 days

Minister of the Environment Tõnis Mölder (Center) flew to Glasgow on Sunday to join the COP26 United Nations climate change conference

The first full week of the climate conference saw meetings between different heads of states and technical discussions, but the second week of the conference will see a large amount of energy, climate and environment ministers joining the discussions.

The ministers will draw up conclusions and will make decisions. The ministers will also set sights on future COP goals.

"The hope for agreements to be reached is greater than in previous climate conferences," Tõnis Mölder said. "The EU has a concrete plan to organize economy to reach climate neutrality by the mid-century. Others should be convinced to follow the EU's lead."

Mölder will meet with other Baltic environment ministers, he will speak bilaterally to ministers worldwide and will be present for a dinner organized by United States special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry.

The Ministry of Environment said Estonia is working to achieve the European Union's goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990.

The Estonian government announced in early November that Estonia is committed to climate neutrality by 2050, has cut emissions by 72 percent, is ready to share environmental know-how and is introducing a global initiative to make environmental data globally accessible.

Prime minister: Estonia has much to offer in terms of climate neutrality

In a speech at the conference last week, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Estonia has a lot to offer in terms of the transition to climate neutrality. Kallas said Estonia's experience with digital measures helps them share access to global environmental data for everyone.

The prime minister said Estonia has allocated €1.5 million to international climate collaboration, in addition to developmental co-operation funds.

She added that Estonia aims to stop the production of electricity from oil shale by 2035 and phase out oil shale-based energy entirely by 2040.

Kallas also signed a joint statement calling for the role of women and girls to be advanced in addressing climate change. The declaration was jointly-sponsored by the Scottish Government and UN Women and launched on Tuesday (November 2).

Kallas also met with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss global challenges, climate change and bilateral defense ties.

Thank you @POTUS for the warm meeting at the side-lines of #COP26. Your leadership in climate diplomacy is essential. Also discussed the great importance of U.S. security assistance to Estonia and to entire region. I was glad to confirm participation at Summit for Democracies. pic.twitter.com/p5dXBCE7IZ — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) November 1, 2021

