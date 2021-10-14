First Tallink ship arrives in Scotland to accommodate UN conference

Tallink's MS Romantika.
Tallink's MS Romantika. Source: Tallink Grupp
The first of two Tallink cruise ships to provide accommodation for people attending the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) has arrived in Glasgow.

The Latvian-flagged MS Romantika has docked in Glasgow and now awaits MS Silja Europa, which sails under the Estonian flag, to follow in the coming days, BBC reports.

The conference will begin on October 31 and will wrap up on November 12. Up to 25,000 government representatives, media and campaigners are expected to be in Glasgow for the conference, which has seen issues with accommodation, as a price squeeze on available properties has sent prices soaring in the city.

Tallink CEO Paavo Nõgene said the cruise line's vessels are well-suited not only for travel and transport, but also for accommodation. "We have very capable crew and staff who can deliver exceptional results and service levels under great pressure and in very complex circumstances," Nõgene said.

He added that the company helped out with accommodation at the G7 summit held in the United Kingdom in June this year. "two of our vessels and technical crew are performing well in the Mediterranean at present and I am sure we will rise to the challenge also at COP26 in Scotland," Nõgene said.

Romantika is expected to arrive back in Tallinn on 18 November 2021. The vessel has been operating on the Tanger Med (Morocco) - Sete (France) route since early July this year. Pre-COVID, Romantika operated on the Riga-Stockholm route, which has been suspended due to travel restrictions put in place during the pandemic since March 2020.

The MS Silja Europa. Source: Pjotr Mahhonin/commons.wikimedia

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

