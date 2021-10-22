Tallinn confirmed on 2024 Tall Ships Race itinerary

2017's Tall Ships Race in progress.
2017's Tall Ships Race in progress. Source: Wikimedia Commons/Titi Bastia
Tallinn has been officially confirmed as one of the ports of call at the 2024 Tall Ships race, both race organizers and Tallinn City Government say. The news makes up for the postponement of the 2021 event, when the race was also due to call in at Tallinn.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) said that: "The Tall Ships Races regatta is a spectacular and exciting maritime event that every port city wants to host, which is why we have been working hard for years to become the official port of the regatta and we can now be sure of the success of this upcoming extraordinary event."

The fleet, numbering 16 as things stand, is due to arrive in Tallinn on July 11, 2024 and will leave on July 14, spokespersons for Tallinn city government said.

"A smaller regatta has also been organized in cooperation with three cities -- Tallinn, Klaipeda (Lithuania) and Szczecin (Poland)," Belobrovtsev added.

The world's largest international regatta, the Tall Ships is also well-know for the youth of many of its crews – around half of whom are aged 15-25, accompanied by more experienced salts.

The 2024 event starts at Klaipeda on June 27 and ends in Szczecin on August 5, calling in at Helsinki, Tallinn, Turku (Finland) and Mariehamn (Åland/Ahvenamaa) en route.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Tallinn confirmed on 2024 Tall Ships Race itinerary

