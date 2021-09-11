Estonian Navy taking leading role in NATO Exercise Northern Coasts 2021

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The Estonian minehunter EML Sakala (M314). Source: (mil.ee)
News

The Estonian Navy (Merevägi) is taking part in a large-scale, 10-day exercise off the Baltic coast of southern Sweden, and will head-up a target unit involving vessels from several other countries' navies.

Cmdr. Ott Laanemets, commander of the Estonian contingent of the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1), said of the exercise that: "History shows that when there was war in the Baltics, the Finnish and Swedish seas were also in use."

"The Baltic Sea is like a cooking pot, and one cannot heat soup on only the one side. It is therefore important that the countries bordering the Baltic Sea work closely together on exercises such as the Northern Coasts," Cmdr. Laanemets went on.

The large-scale exercise began in the waters off southern Sweden Friday, with Laanemets heading up one of the target units.

The exercise's scenario also takes in countermeasures organized by hostile units, while land-based units are also involved as well as those on sea and in the air.

The exercise lasts till September 23 and takes place predominantly in Swedish waters.

Fourteen nations' navies are taking part; from the Merevägi, the EML Sakala (M314), a mine-hunter which was built in the U.K. as one of the Royal Navy's Sandown class of vessels. She was formally handed over to the Merevägi in 2007.

Laanemets' target unit includes vessels from the Latvian, Lithuanian, Swedish, French and Danish navies, BNS reports.

Air defense, surface defense and situational awareness exercises are also to be rehearsed.

The Northern Coasts exercise has been held annually since 2007, involving both NATO and partner countries.

The exercise was founded by the German Navy, the Deutsche Marine, and this year is being organized by the Royal Swedish Navy, the Svenska marinen.

The Merevägi is organizationally a part of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) rather than being a separate service.

The SNMCMG1 is a NATO immediate reaction force involving several member nations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:03

North Tallinn district hires private security firm to combat youth disorder

15:44

AK: Summer heatwave factor in higher death rate for 2021 so far

15:32

Portal: Major covid outbreak prompts school to switch to remote learning

14:37

NATO Ambassador: The aftermath of 9/11 is still with us

13:25

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

13:13

Gallery: Estonians dominate Tallinn Half-Marathon top finishers' list Updated

13:08

Estonian Navy taking leading role in NATO Exercise Northern Coasts 2021

12:24

EDF commander: We can't rule out eventuality of Russian military attack

12:17

Fog prevents airliners landing at Tallinn Airport Updated

11:40

Health Board: 168 hospitalized patients, 493 new covid cases, one death

11:21

Laanet: Zapad 2021 escalates highly tense international security situation

10:58

News portal: Zapad 2021 starts, 200,000 troops taking part

09:18

Survey: Homelessness down by nearly a third in past decade

09:10

Tänak second in Rally Acropolis going into day three

10.09

Juhan Kivirähk: Alienation down to politicians' backlog

10.09

Over 1,000 people running for Tallinn city council

10.09

Tallinn fuel prices still highest of Baltic capitals

10.09

Prosecutor general: Planned Postimees-backed MS Estonia dive not illegal

10.09

Asylum proceedings for arrivals from Afghanistan not being expedited

10.09

George Orwell's first published novel translated into Estonian

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

10.09

Tallinn wins European Green Capital 2023 award

09.09

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

10.09

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

12:17

Fog prevents airliners landing at Tallinn Airport Updated

10:16

Three EU states join Estonia's travel restrictions 'red' list from Monday

12:24

EDF commander: We can't rule out eventuality of Russian military attack

10.09

Government updates COVID-19 risk matrix

13:25

Prime minister: Estonia has benefited hugely from Brexit

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: