Coastal missile firing exercise to take place on Saaremaa Thursday

Thursday sees a coastal defense missile systems exercise take place on the island of Saaremaa, regional daily Saarte Hääl reports. The area in use, on the island's north coast, will be off-limits to unauthorized persons.

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) spokesperson Capt. Aivo Vahemets told Saarte Hääl that: "The secured area will be guarded by Kaitseliit volunteers of the Saare district and unauthorized persons are asked not to visit the area on those days, to ensure their safety and that of others."

The exercise, centered on Undva village, on a peninsula on the northwestern coast, involves volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) personnel, as well as the EDF – including the navy (Merevägi).

The exercise primarily entails an acquaint of missile defense systems for EDF and defense league personnel, ahead of a larger procurement.

A restricted-access temporary security zone will be established in the area.

Coastal defense, which includes both state-of-the-art missile systems as here, and also sea mines, is an integral part of current Estonian defense doctrine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!