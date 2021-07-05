Gallery: 11th Small Islands Song Festival held on Abuka

The Small Islands Song Festival on Abruka.
The 11th Small Islands Song Festival was held on Abruka island on Saturday and several choirs, a wind orchestra and a dance group took part.

The song festival was last held on the island a decade ago and this year's event was the biggest in the festival's history, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. Usually, only 10 people live on the island all year round.

"The Abruka Island Song Festival is special in that we need to travel twice over the water to get here. First we need to come to Saaremaa and then we need to come to Abruka," said Anu Oks, the chief organizer of the Abruka Song Festival, who said it much anticipated.

Despite the difficult winter and the pandemic, the artistic director of the festival Hirvo Surva said that the singers are as prepared as ever and they had been practicing together over Zoom.

"But when we got back together, what a joy it was for the singers to work on things in real life. I think it's a really nice festival," he said.

The islanders had to work together to host the festival and there were 15 members of the island's choir present.

"The future of the Small Islands Song Festival seems bright, knowing that there are over 2,000 islands in Estonia," said Kati Jakobson-Lott, the leader of the Abruka Mixed Choir.

Next year, the song festival will take place on Piirissaar.

Editor: Helen Wright

Gallery: 11th Small Islands Song Festival held on Abuka

