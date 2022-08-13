XIII Disabled Song and Dance Festival 'Reunion' taking place in Viljandi

Boasting more than 1,000 performers, the XIII Disabled Song and Dance Festival "Reunion" is taking place in Viljandi on Saturday, marking the return of the festival after a three-year hiatus. Regional paper Sakala will be broadcasting the event online live starting at 2 p.m.

More than 1,000 performers from across the country will be singing and dancing at Saturday's festival, which will also feature guest singer Birgit Sarrap.

The theme of this year's Disabled Song and Dance Festival is "Reunion" ("Taaskohtumine"), a nod to the comeback of the event after the 2020 and 2021 events had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're grateful that we have the opportunity this year to get together outdoors, sing the songs we've long since rehearsed and enjoy getting together with friends and acquaintances that it's been too long since we've seen," said Liina Lanno, board chairman at welfare services company AS Hoolekandeteenused.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. with a procession from in front of the Estonian Traditional Music Center to the Song Festival Stage, where the flame will be lit and the festival officially opened.

The main program of the Disabled Song and Dance Festival begins at 2:30 p.m.

Also open to visitors through 5 p.m. on Saturday is an adjacent handicraft fair featuring handicrafts made by disabled people, as well as workshops and vendors offering Estonian and Ukrainian food, artisanal ice cream and home-grown produce.

Regional paper Sakala will be broadcasting the event live online here (link in Estonian) starting at 2 p.m. Estonian time.

--

