Viljandi requests €18,000 state aid for 'Local Government Day' events

Viljandi has requested €18,000 from the state to cover the costs of organizing "Local Government Day" (omavalitsuspäev) events. The costs include both the rental of premises for the events and "cultural services."

Costs to be covered from the proposed state operating grant would include the rental of the Pärimusmuusika Aida (Traditional Music Center) premises, including the required technical equipment, as well as the services of photographers and videographers.

Helmen Kütt, chair of the Viljandi City Council and Member of Parliament (SDE), told the ministry of finance, that these costs will amount to €7,006.

Viljandi is also asking for €4,080 to cover the "cultural services" provided during the two days of the event. The fee for the representatives of political parties who will participate in a debate on the day, along with the costs of the panel chair who will facilitate the discussion, will be €3,600.

The design and order of a Local Government Day flag from the flag factory will cost €1,569.

While a specially created flag has not been involved in previous editions of the Local Government Day, it is hoped, that this year a tradition will be established whereby the flag is handed over to the municipality which will organize next year's event.

Other costs include wristbands and folders with relevant materials for all participants. Souvenirs for guests, performers and external guests are expected to cost €1,500, while €245 is factored in for contingencies and other expenses.

In total, Viljandi is seeking €18,000 in state aid.

Thanks to this level of state support, Viljandi is also increasing the amount of funding for Local Government Day in its 2022 supplementary budget, to account for the costs related to the implementation of the events.

This year's Local Government Day, the motto of which is, "Years of life and years to life!" (Elule aastaid, ja aastatele elu!), will be held on September 29-30.

Officially, Estonia's Local Government Day is on October 1, the anniversary of the first act of public administration, which was introduced on that date in 1866.

The aim of Local Government Day is to highlight the role played by local governments in the establishment, restoration and development of the Estonian state. The occasion also provides opportunities for local governments to present their activities to the public, involving society more in the process of resolving the challenges they face.

--

