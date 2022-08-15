Sunflower fields in Viljandi County attracting local tourists

Sunflowers planted by Ivar Laansalu in Viljandi County.
Sunflowers planted by Ivar Laansalu in Viljandi County. Source: ERR
Fields of sunflowers in Viljandi County, central Estonia, planted by a farmer to support Ukraine, have become a popular local attraction for visitors.

Farmer Ivar Laansalu told Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that the family wanted to show support for Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion and create something eye-catching.

"My partner wanted something beautiful, and beans are not so beautiful. And then, as a result of a long discussion, we decided that we could plant sunflowers. It seems to have turned out quite well — they grew well. Maybe it's a bit crowded, the sowing rate could have been lower," he said.

The variety of sunflowers comes from Ukraine and it remains to be seen if the summer will be hot enough for them to fully ripen.

Laansalu said he is satisfied with their growth so far and suggests this could be because they were grown in rye and are under the window of the house.

"Every morning I get up and look [at them]," he said.

Asked if his wife likes the flowers, Laansalu said: "She is very satisfied that such a thing was done, but next year maybe another flower will be planted here. Marigolds, for example."

The yellow fields have become something of a tourist attraction with visitors asking locals and shopkeepers to point them in the right direction so they can take photographs, AK reported.

Editor: Helen Wright

