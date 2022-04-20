Tallinn wants to rename Lembitu Park as Ukraine Square

There are plans to rename and redesign the Lembitu Park behind the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn as Ukraine Square, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Joosep Vimm told ERR.

The Tallinn Naming Committee made a proposal to the city government to consider three locations for the Ukraine Square of which the Lembitu Park seemed the most dignified, Vimm said.

"It is a symbolic place for many reasons – firstly, buildings in the area were destroyed in the March 1944 bombings. It is the location of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iceland Square. The Ukraine and Iceland squares would form an ensemble," he added.

Vimm said that the plan is to rename the park before summer. "This needs to be coordinated by various agencies, we need designs and other plans. Public disclosure requires 15 days. It could take a few weeks," he said.

The park should have a bed of sunflowers, the national flower of Ukraine, by late spring at the latest, with plans for changing the layout of the square in the works. "In terms of what it will look like and whether it will have a pond or other design elements," Vimm said.

The deputy mayor remarked that the plan has been discussed with the Ukrainian ambassador who liked the idea.

