Eerik Marmei appointed new Estonian ambassador to Latvia

Eerik Marmei has been appointed Estonia's new ambassador to neighboring Latvia.

Marmei, a previous Estonian ambassador to the U.S., a role he held 2014-2017, will be installed in Riga at the appointment of President Alar Karis, replacing Arti Hilpus.

Marmei is also a former Estonian ambassador to Poland and to Romania.

Other ambassadorial changes made recently see the appointment of Ingrid Amer as Ambassador to Egypt, replacing Miko Haljas, Moonika Kase becoming Ambassador to Portugal, replacing Ruth Lausma Luik, and the appointment of Karin Rannu as Estonia's Ambassador to Albania (based in Athens, Greece).

Marge Mardisalu-Kahar has been recalled as Ambassador to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Estonian Ambassador to Iran presented her credentials to President Ebrahim Raisi last week, ahead of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which arrives on August 18 this year.

Estonian Ambassador to Iran Annely Kolk presenting her credentials to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kolk resides in the Turkish capital, Ankara, and the embassy also represents Estonia in Azerbaijan.

--

