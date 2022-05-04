Latvian ministry summons Russian ambassador over anti-semitism claims

News
Russia's embassy in Riga, on Ukrainian Independence Street.
Russia's embassy in Riga, on Ukrainian Independence Street. Source: LETA
News

Latvia's foreign ministry summonsed Russia's ambassador to that country, public broadcaster LSM reported Tuesday, after the Russian foreign ministry accused Latvia of anti-semitism and neo-nazism.

LSM reported on its English-language portal that Latvian foreign minister Edgars Rinkevičs tweeted on Tuesday: "Taking into account the Russian Foreign Ministry's unacceptable anti-semitic statements and the Russian embassy's communication on social media, the Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Latvia M. Vanin, on May 5 to receive explanations and express protest."

Mikhail Vanin is Russian ambassador to Latvia.

Russia's foreign ministry had issued a statement on Tuesday, reiterating comments made earlier by its minister, Sergei Lavrov, to the effect that Ukraine was a state infested by neo-nazism, notwithstanding that its president, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, is himself Jewish, and claiming that Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots also.

The statement also mentioned Latvian President Egils Levits, who also has Jewish heritage.

The inference is the utterly false claim that Jews themselves somehow played a role in the Holocaust.

Russia's embassy is now officially located on Ukrainian Independence Street, street in Riga, following the renaming of the address in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. Vilnius has made a similar move.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Estonians abroad

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:47

Estonian troops to leave Mali by end of June

11:16

Latvian ministry summons Russian ambassador over anti-semitism claims

10:54

Defense minister: NATO presence needs boosting in Baltic region

10:25

Estonian MPs to discuss Sweden's NATO membership, Ukraine on Stockholm trip

09:55

Simson: Gazprom is not a reliable supplier

09:35

Ambassador: Finland, Sweden joining NATO would create headaches for Russia

09:14

Party ratings: Reform, EKRE support stable, Eesti 200 loses more ground

08:39

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

03.05

MTA: Largest tax rebate this year €13,000, biggest owed sum — €1.7 million

03.05

Long-awaited 5G tender auctions begin Tuesday

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings Updated

03.05

Tallinn population shrinks for first time in 15 years

03.05

Riigikogu rejects EKRE call for Estonia to leave Russia border agreement

03.05

Valentyna from Ukraine: You miss the little things with emotional value

03.05

Two Tallinn public libraries start loaning out museum tickets for free

03.05

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds coming to Estonia in August

30.04

Estonia's state-owned Operail involved in Russian logistics during war

03.05

General Ben Hodges Q&A: Ukraine could push Russia back by end of 2022

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: