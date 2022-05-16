Latvian minister resigns over recent Riga Soviet monument controversy

News
Latvian Minister of the Interior Marija Gobuleva. September 2021.
Latvian Minister of the Interior Marija Gobuleva. September 2021. Source: Latvian Ministry of the Interior/Flickr
News

Latvian Minister of the Interior Marija Golubeva resigned on Monday in response to criticism over the way things were handled in connection with a prominent Soviet monument in Riga on May 9-10 and an ultimatum from a member of the four-party ruling coalition.

Golubeva (For Development) said she had learned that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) had bowed to an ultimatum from the National Alliance, one of the other parties in the four-party ruling coalition, who indicated that unless she was dismissed, it would leave the coalition, less than five months ahead of Saeima elections in October, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported.

Despite heavy law enforcement presence around the Soviet memorial in Riga's Victory Park (Uzvaras parks), the handling of crowds, flowers brought to the memorial and the display of pro-Russian symbols and flags on May 9, celebrated in Russia and communities elsewhere as Victory Day, and May 10 drew significant criticism.

On the morning of May 10, flowers laid at the monument by people the previous day were removed according to plan, which led an increasing number of people to return to the monument and park, which is located on the left bank of the Daugava River. By evening, several hundred people had gathered at the park, some of whom were aggressive and did not hide their support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Latvian Television (LTV) reported. Access to the monument was closed.

A day after receiving the greenlight from the Saeima, Riga City Council on May 13 ordered demolition of the Soviet monument to move forward.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Estonian MP: EU role in footing refugee-related costs must increase

17:17

Gallery: Major Estonian Defense Forces exercise SIIL kicks off

16:55

Committee proposes limiting gun licenses to Estonian speakers only

16:21

Estonian military equipment prices up by third, producers under pressure

15:12

Center whip: Family benefits sought as supplementary budget unsatisfactory

15:09

Latvian minister resigns over recent Riga Soviet monument controversy

14:46

Veskimägi: No plans to speed up desynchronization from Russian energy grid

14:00

Kaupo Meiel: No time for spring lethargy this year

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

12:42

Karilaid: We will tie supplementary budget to government confidence vote

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

15.05

Estonia 13th in 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final, Ukraine wins

15.05

Feature | The Estonians who fought for Norway in World War Two

15.05

Yle: Finland officially announces NATO application

09:25

Estonia 'pleased' by Sweden's decision to join NATO

13:10

Town and country: How two families in Estonia are coping with rising prices

09:20

Kallas requests time for discussing family benefits bill Updated

11.05

In 'historic first,' Reykjavik names streets after Baltic countries

14.05

Tallinn Day brings vintage bus parade to the capital

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: