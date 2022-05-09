Police: May 9 celebrations have been largely peaceful in Estonia

Vaiko Vaher, head of the strategic headquarters of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), said that May 9 celebrations at the military cemetery on Tallinn's Filtri tee and elsewhere in Estonia have been largely peaceful. The police have 600 additional officers on duty to help ensure public order.

Vaher told ERR that three noteworthy incidents happened before noon. An intoxicated man refused to remove a Ribbon of St. George he was wearing and tried to organize a convoy of vehicles that would have displayed pro-war insignia. A woman in Tallinn was taken to the station on Monday morning after she promoted the wearing of Soviet uniforms. Officers engaged in preventative conversation with her. A man who refused to remove a Ribbon of St. George from his clothing was taken to the police station in Narva.

"It has been calm otherwise. We can see that people have acknowledged the ban on insignia and there have been very few violations," Vaher said.

Talking to ERR again in the afternoon, Vaher said that 25 misdemeanor proceedings had been brought by 2.45 p.m., with around 100 incidents involving symbols of war registered in Tallinn and Narva.

"Setting the tone in Narva are serial violators whom we have repeatedly engaged but who seem not to understand that May 9 needs to be celebrated differently this year," Vaher said.

He pointed out two incidents. "The first took place near the Bronze Soldier monument in Tallinn where a small child was wearing a Soviet railroad trooper's hat. Even though the mother claimed the hat did not constitute war insignia, the gesture clearly promoted the Soviet armed forces. We confiscated the hat but did not initiate proceedings. The mother made clever use of her child to demonstrate mentality," Vaher remarked.

The police officer said that people have become cleverer and are trying to find different ways of demonstrating mentality. "Whether it is a white armband, military symbols, self-made placards, ribbons or posters. Our attitude to them is no different than it is toward the Ribbon of St. George or the letter Z," he said.

Another incident took place in Sillamäe where the police had to break into an apartment. "The problem there was that the person had a Soviet Union flag on their window. The person was home and refused to open the door to the officers. Negotiations proved unfruitful after a long while, which is why we were forced to open the door and remove the flag," Vaher said.

The police have not learned of any organized gatherings at this time.

Several thousand people also took to the Defense Forces Cemetery on Sunday to place wreaths and candles at the base of the monument.

The police have 600 additional officers on duty to help ensure public order, PPA head Elmar Vaher said on Monday morning.

Thousands have traditionally gathered at the Defense Forces Cemetery on May 9 that is home to the Bronze Soldier monument, formerly located at Tõnismäe, since 2007. In past years, many have come in processions, wearing Soviet army and Russian symbols and clothes and waving flags. Such activities are prohibited this year. People are allowed to visit the Bronze Soldier and remember those who died in WWII.

