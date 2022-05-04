Police to restrict traffic on Tallinn's Filtri tee on May 9

Next Monday, May 9, Estonian police will be restricting traffic on Filtri tee between Tallinn Bus Station and Veskiposti tänav, allowing only public transport and local residents to access the road.

Speaking at Wednesday's Tallinn city government press conference, Roger Kumm, chief of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) Ida-Harju Police Station, said that police will be out in greater numbers in connection with May 9.

He noted that as the day usually sees increased numbers of people moving along Filtri tee in the vicinity of the Defense Forces Cemetery of Tallinn, this has also entailed certain risks each year as well.

"Therefore we have restricted traffic on the section of Filtri tee from the bus station to Veskiposti tänav," Kumm said.

The road will remain closed from 9 a.m. through 11 p.m. on May 8 and 9.

According to the police official, in previous years, visitors to the Defense Forces Cemetery and the Bronze Soldier memorial located there tended to park their cars on the grass on the other side of Filtri tee, which is a total of six lanes wide there, and then cross it on foot, thus endangering both themselves and fellow road users.



The security company already guarding the area will likewise be out in greater numbers next Monday.

Public meetings inciting hatred banned across Estonia

In connection with the approach of May 9, celebrated in Russia and other communities abroad as Victory Day, police in Estonia on April 27 expanded a previously announced ban on public meetings that may incite hatred and involve displaying symbols of aggression to include the entire country.

The nationwide ban is initially slated to remain in force through May 10, but may be extended as necessary, as the display of hostile symbols isn't acceptable in public spaces in Estonia at any other time either, the PPA said last week.

Kumm noted that police are monitoring the use of such symbols throughout the city and intervening quickly when spotted.

Among symbols and items banned from display are the flags of the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation, Ribbons of St. George and Soviet military uniforms.

