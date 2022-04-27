Estonian president signs off on law banning pro-Ukraine invasion symbols

President Alar Karis has promulgated a law which prohibits the public display of symbols which imply support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The law passed at the Riigikogu last Thursday, but in-line with Estonian constitutional practice requires the assent of the head of state.

The ban on hostile symbols comes not only against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, but also both on the 15th anniversary of the "Bronze Soldier" riots and less than two weeks before "Victory Day", May 9, celebrated in Russia as marking the end of World War Two.

The law states that not only is joining the armed forces of a foreign power involved in an act of aggression or relating to that power, as well as supporting such acts financially, are punishable by law, but also that any symbols associated with the glorification of the Russian military or of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the accompanying war crimes must not be worn in public.

This includes not only symbols which have emerged in the current conflict, but also those which predate it by a long way, including the orange-black Ribbon of St. George.

The law amends the criminal code in Estonia, both itself and via the relevant legislation.

President Karis signed into effect three more laws Wednesday, concerning the commercial register, public procurement and working conditions requirements.

