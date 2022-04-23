President unveils memorial plaque to Estonia's Constituent Assembly

News
President Alar Karis unveils a plaque to the Constituent Assembly on August 23, 2022.
President Alar Karis unveils a plaque to the Constituent Assembly on August 23, 2022.
News

A plaque to the 1919 Constituent Assembly, the first representative body elected by the people in independent Estonia, was unveiled by President Alar Karis at the Estonia Theater on Saturday (April 23).

In his speech, the president recalled the words of August Rei, chairman of the Constituent Assembly, who said Estonia must become a republic ruled by law and democracy.

Karis said the Constituent Assembly stuck to the ideal of freedom and that Estonia relies on the rule of law and democracy today.

Estonia will always need "constant care and attention" and elected members of the parliament must be responsible and "stand up for their country and their people", as the members of the Constituent Assembly did in the past.

Estonia has principles that mean no one should be insulted or denigrated from the Parliament's rostrum and laws should always be based on a solid foundation - the Constitution - rather than on a whim or momentary mood, Karis stressed.

Convening of the Constituent Assembly on 5 April 1919, at the Estonia Theatre. Source: EV100

The Constituent Assembly acted as the national representative body and the legislative power of Estonia from April 23, 1919 until December 20, 1920.

It was the task of the Constituent Assembly to lay the foundations for the Estonian statehood, to adopt the Constitution and the Land Act.

You can read more about the assembly here on the Riigikogu's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

Gallery: Riigikogu Open Day highlights Year of Libraries, civil protection Updated

15:43

President unveils memorial plaque to Estonia's Constituent Assembly

14:57

Estonia rejects Pfizer's covid drug offer, awaits joint EU procurement

13:06

Baltic PMs call for more military assistance for Ukraine

12:00

Martin Mölder: Emotions need to be cooled

11:22

Estonian Railways looking for partners in Central Asia to offset losses

10:55

Ratas: Family benefits system needs to be reviewed

10:29

Information point for refugees opens at Tallinn Bus Station

09:57

More than 1,500 new flu cases confirmed last week in Estonia

09:28

Tallinn launches procurement for Old City Harbor tramway

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

22.04

Finland wins cyber defense exercise Locked Shields 2022

22.04

Refugees continuing to arrive via Russia, Tallinn Bus Station overwhelmed

20.04

Expert: We need to prepare for a difficult summer

22.04

DDos cyberattacks against Estonian state websites continue

22.04

Finland ramping up preparations for NATO accession

22.04

Attorney General: Russia's crimes not genocide under legal definition

13.04

Rapes in Ukraine prompt protest in front of Tallinn's Russian Embassy

22.04

First 'Melchior the Apothecary' film off to successful start in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: