Survey: President Alar Karis most trusted Estonian politician

Estonian residents find President Alar Karis, former president Kersti Kaljulaid and Social Democrats MEP Marina Kaljurand the most trustworthy politicians, in that order, according to a recent survey.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas' (Reform) credibility has almost doubled in recent months.

The peak of credibility, it appears from the results of the survey, conducted by Kantar Emor, those directly or indirectly involved in the office of president of Estonia.

Marina Kaljurand was the most popular presidential candidate in the 2016 elections, and she still retains some of that popularity from the time.

In fourth place lies Kaja Kallas, whose credibility has almost doubled compared with January this year.

The survey stated that: "At the end of last year and the beginning of this year, issues relating to the sharp rise in energy prices and the health crisis were very topical within society, at a time when government criticism or the lack of necessary decisions were the main focus of criticism."

"However, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, these problems receded into the background, and amid the new and deepening security crisis, Kaja Kallas has coped well in the role of prime minister, which is reflected in growing confidence in her," the study added.

At the same time, more than two thirds of Estonians who responded to the survey say they do not trust Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leaders Mart and Martin Helme; these are still trusted only by EKRE voters.

Distrust in those politicians who had already been at the top of the rankings in terms of lack of confidence has increased even more than in January, Kantar Emor reports, with the exception being Kaja Kallas.

The bulk of the populace is largely unfamiliar with current, active politicians Tiit Terik (Center, culture minister), Andres Sütt (Reform, IT minister) and Lauri Läänements (SDE leader), and these three top the "can't say" option in the questionnaire.

The survey was conducted online by Kantar Emor, polling 1,192 residents of Estonia aged 15-84 from across the country.

The survey asked respondents who they had trust in, who they did not and who they could not express an opinion on.

Estonian presidents are not directly elected, but ascend to the role on the basis of voting at the Riigikogu, and if necessary the regional electoral colleges.

Alar Karis is a former academic who has been rector both of Tartu university and of the University of Life Sciences (Maaülikool).

