Estonian president establishes advisory IT council

President Alar Karis has established a council dedicated to advising him as head of state on IT-related matters, consisting of IT visionary Linnar Viik, Estonian Founders Society president Kaidi Ruusalepp and e-state expert Siim Sikkut.

"When it comes to digital and cyber matters, Estonia has a global reputation as a cutting-edge country, but we cannot rest on our laurels," Karis said according to a press release. "In modern society, information technology both enables and amplifies, which also helps the development of public services thrive. This is why we as a state must create a favorable environment for IT businesses and promote our people's digital competences."

According to the Estonian president, the goal of the newly established advisory council is to pool the expertise and experiences of the field's top experts in order to enable Estonia to remain focused and see the bigger picture regarding the development of the digital world.

He noted that he wanted to ensure that both public and private sector experiences as well as a broader academic view would be represented on the council, which is to advise him for the duration of his five-year term.

Primary topics of discussion at the council's first meeting included the role of IT tools in education, IT education-related issues, talent politics as well as Estonia's strategic view on the development of its digital society.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!