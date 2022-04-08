Estonia sends €80,000 worth of IT equipment to Ukraine

Technological aid sent to Ukraine by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.
Technological aid sent to Ukraine by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications
Computers and hardware will be sent to Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Affairs and IT institutions by Estonia to support the "continuity of digital services". The equipment totals €80,000 and 1,400 devices.

The equipment has been donated by public sector institutions and the Information Technology and Telecommunications Union (ITL). It will arrive in the coming days.

Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) said Ukraine needs IT equipment alongside military aid.

"They also need IT equipment that has been destroyed during the war or rendered unusable due to cyberattacks," he said in a statement.

With assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approximately 60 different products went to Ukraine on Thursday, totaling almost 1,400 units. These included computers, printers, tablets, IP cameras, wifi routers, hard drives and cables.

ITL CEO Doris Põld said the union's members reacted quickly and gathered the required items within two days.

"Such rapid action is also a very good example of public-private cooperation — information is operatively shared and quick solutions are found," said Põld. 

Other EU countries have also answered similar requests from Ukraine.

Editor: Helen Wright

