Enterprise Estonia accepts 2021 trade promotion award at forum in Istanbul

Awarded to Enterprise Estonia, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency accepted the International Trade Council's 2021 award for Best Trade Promotion Agency in Istanbul last week.

The Global Economic Impact Forum on Ukraine (TGEIF) was held in Istanbul on July 21-22, where Sven Aulik, head of export advisers at the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, spoke on a panel focusing on the changing face of foreign direct investment and new models for cooperative trade, according to a press release.

Following the conclusion of the panel, the International Trade Council presented Aulik with the 2021 award won by Enterprise Estonia, as it could not be presented in person last year due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Aulik and the International Trade Council also announced the launch of the 2022 Go Global Awards program, which will take place in Tallinn on October 19-21.

The Estonian agency's representative invited everyone in attendance at the forum to attend the Go Global Awards and Conference, which this year will focus on themes including global supply chain diversification and reorganization, digitalization and the future of work and education.

According to the agency, each theme was selected for its urgency and relevancy to the global conversation surrounding Ukraine and the economic impact Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is having on the region and the world.

The Go Global program aims to build a community of manufacturers, exporters, investors and related service providers to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships and build on their existing knowledge and connections.

This year's event will be held in Tallinn as Enterprise Estonia won last year's Best Trade Promotion Agency award.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!