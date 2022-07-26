Enterprise Estonia accepts 2021 trade promotion award at forum in Istanbul

News
Sven Aulik accepting the 2021 award for Best Trade Promotion Agency at the Global Economic Impact Forum on Ukraine in Istanbul. July 2022.
Sven Aulik accepting the 2021 award for Best Trade Promotion Agency at the Global Economic Impact Forum on Ukraine in Istanbul. July 2022. Source: Global Economic Impact Forum on Ukraine (TGEIF)
News

Awarded to Enterprise Estonia, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency accepted the International Trade Council's 2021 award for Best Trade Promotion Agency in Istanbul last week.

The Global Economic Impact Forum on Ukraine (TGEIF) was held in Istanbul on July 21-22, where Sven Aulik, head of export advisers at the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, spoke on a panel focusing on the changing face of foreign direct investment and new models for cooperative trade, according to a press release.

Following the conclusion of the panel, the International Trade Council presented Aulik with the 2021 award won by Enterprise Estonia, as it could not be presented in person last year due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Aulik and the International Trade Council also announced the launch of the 2022 Go Global Awards program, which will take place in Tallinn on October 19-21.

The Estonian agency's representative invited everyone in attendance at the forum to attend the Go Global Awards and Conference, which this year will focus on themes including global supply chain diversification and reorganization, digitalization and the future of work and education.

According to the agency, each theme was selected for its urgency and relevancy to the global conversation surrounding Ukraine and the economic impact Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is having on the region and the world.

The Go Global program aims to build a community of manufacturers, exporters, investors and related service providers to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships and build on their existing knowledge and connections.  

This year's event will be held in Tallinn as Enterprise Estonia won last year's Best Trade Promotion Agency award.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

17:41

Government Office creating Communist monuments register

17:11

EU ministers reach agreement to reduce natural gas consumption 15 percent Updated

16:32

Authority: Public transport ridership up, exceeding pre-pandemic levels

15:58

Photos: Additional new refugee info center opens in Narva square Updated

15:45

Ieva Ilves to run in Latvian elections

15:16

Enterprise Estonia accepts 2021 trade promotion award at forum in Istanbul

14:58

Discovery of mud crab in Matsalu Bay can disrupt marine ecosystems

14:04

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

13:29

Martin Mölder: New face of the coalition

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

08:12

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here Updated

21.07

Estonian intelligence chief: Ukraine unlikely to reclaim all territory

25.07

Cruise ships remaining in Tallinn longer than before

25.07

Gallery: Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 ships visit Estonia

10:22

Estonia requests emergency exception for EU gas reduction policy

14:04

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

18:10

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: