Social hackathon for helping Ukraine refugees held in Telliskivi

Social Hackathon for solving social problems of Ukraine refugees in Estonia.
Social Hackathon for solving social problems of Ukraine refugees in Estonia. Source: Maxence Grunfogel
For their final project as social entrepreneurship students at Tallinn University, Yury Mysin and his project partners are organizing a Social Hackathon to develop solutions for Ukrainian refugees living in Estonia.

Hackathons stem from the IT sector and refer to events designed to bring teams together for 48 hours of intensive development in competition to solve a specific problem. Traditionally, hackathon events have focused on software and hardware development in the tech sector.

"We adapted this very effective and intense development method to address the social and environmental challenges of local communities", Yury said.

The project has many partners such as SoFiMa, the European Commission and Social Enterprise Estonia, a non-profitable network.

During two days, June 10-11, teams composed of anyone who wants to join are going to work on the problems faced by Ukrainian refugees in Estonia. According to Yury, Estonia is not used to receiving so many refugees. "This new issue is a hard moment for Estonia, we need to find sustainable solutions as a social enterprise. This is a type of business where the main purpose is not generating profit but having social and environmental impacts."

When talking about sustainable solutions, Yury is setting them in contrast to funds. "Governments, people and corporate organizations donate money to support, but it is not very sustainable. We don't know how long the war will last so we need solutions in the long term," he said.

The organizers will help the participants to elaborate their ideas, using their study experience.

At the end of the event, prizes and incentives will be offered to the winning teams.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

