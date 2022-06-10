Tallinn now accepting Ukrainian refugee rent subsidy applications

From today (June 10), Ukrainian refugees who have been granted temporary protection will be able to apply for rent subsidies.

The subsistence limit for a rental contract concluded until May 31, 2022 is €150, from June 1, 2022 it is €200.

It can be applied for at taotlen.tallinn.ee or at the Tallinn Refugee Centre (Niine 2).

The application must be accompanied by a copy of the rental contract, a copy of the decision on temporary protection and proof of payment.

"By providing rent subsidies, we can help people who have had to leave their homes to make a fresh start in a supportive and safe environment," said Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina.

It is recommended people apply online to speed up the process.

"I hope that, if necessary, Estonians will be able to support and assist Ukrainians in submitting their applications electronically," she added.

During working days, advice on rent subsidies can be received by calling 600 0677, Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Monday (Junde 13), at 8 p.m., there will be a live broadcast on the Facebook page "Ukraina sõbrad Eestis / Друзья Украины в Эстонии" explaining the issues related to rent subsidies and how to apply.

