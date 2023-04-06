Ukraine, Estonia nominate Easter egg decorating tradition to UNESCO list

News
Pysanka.
Pysanka. Source: Press material
News

Estonia and Ukraine have proposed adding Pysanka tradition of decorating Easter eggs to UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. UNESCO is anticipated to make a decision by the end of 2024.

Pysanka is a Ukrainian Easter egg painting method that uses the wax resist technique, known as batik. The Pysanka eggs' designs are drawn in wax rather than painted. Ornaments and traditional national patterns are used, each with its unique meaning.

Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE) said that the Pysanka tradition unites Ukrainians from all over the world and also holds a special place in the Estonian Ukrainian community: "These customs are important also for the refugees who have found a temporary home here as a result of the war with Russia, so they can maintain contact with their homeland and culture."

"Even during times of war, the Pysanka tradition unites Ukrainians from all over the world," said Bogdan Lyutyuk, director of the Ukrainian Cultural Center. "Women inscribe protection symbols such as infinity and the tree of life for their husbands and sons who are at war."

The traditional pattern is applied on the egg with a special needlepoint pencil, and then the egg is then dipped in the dye to create the batik design. Easter is the most common time to produce these eggs, which are often taken to church to be blessed before they are taken home or given as presents to someone else.

Pysanka symbols are used to convey personal thoughts and wishes. These eggs are not supposed to be eaten. Aside from Easter, eggs are given as gifts at key life events such as childbirth, baptism and marriage and they are often carried to the graves of loved ones who have died.

Egg decorating courses will be held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Tallinn for Ukrainians living in Estonia as well as anybody who are interested.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:42

Care center employee found guilty of sexual crimes against clients Updated

17:30

Estonia's busiest road hit by drug smuggling boom

16:59

Ratas, Helme remain in running for Riigikogu second speaker post

16:33

Finns Party on the backdrop of Estonia's EKRE

16:25

Tallink leases MS Star long-term to Irish shipping line

16:02

Estonian grassland disproves German hypothesis on diversity vs productivity

15:32

Latvia reintroduces mandatory conscription

15:00

Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 35 percent on year

14:27

Gallery: Outgoing Reform-SDE-Isamaa government holds final sitting

14:15

Third 'Melchior the Apothecary' movie in Estonian theaters next week

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09:26

Estonian citizen supplying Russia with US electronics arrested in Estonia

01.04

City of Tallinn redraws plans for Linnahall

05.04

Ministry deputy secretary general denies lobbying for Bolt

05.04

Estonia hits touring Russian theater with entry bans

05.04

Estonian Defense Forces company to be deployed to Iraq

04.04

Upside-down Estonian map: Põlva becomes a European city spotlight

14:27

Gallery: Outgoing Reform-SDE-Isamaa government holds final sitting

12:02

Finland fifth in NATO in terms of military spending

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: