Calligrapher: Patterns on Ukrainian Pysanka eggs offer symbol of protection for soldiers

Speaking on ETV show "Ringvaade," calligrapher Tiina Kull explained how Ukrainians paint eggs at Easter using wax to write symbols and traditional patterns that are believed to have protective powers. According to Kull, against the backdrop of war, the patterns inscribed on "pysanky" eggs are symbolically believed to help safeguard Ukrainian soldiers as they fight to defend their country from invasion.

The art of decorating eggs is a centuries-old Ukrainian tradition. Traditional patterns and symbols are applied to the egg using wax. The egg is then dipped into dye, covering all but the waxed areas. The process is repeated to achieve the desired pattern and colors. Personal wishes and messages are captured in the symbols used.

According to calligrapher Tiina Kull, the tradition remains an important part of Ukrainian culture to this day.

"Before Christianity, it symbolized the beginning of new life and birth in spring. At the dawn of Christianity, it was associated with the resurrection of Christ and church holidays. Nowadays, the inscriptions are a way of offering protection to soldiers, who are currently in Ukraine, with Ukrainians tending to paint protective symbols on the eggs," Kull told ERR-

An egg decorated with protective symbols does not always have to be carried by a soldier, with its ability to keep them safe believed to be effective no matter where it is kept. "the eggs are dedicated to a specific person, and when painted, it helps them from a distance," said Kull.

The eggs on which inscriptions are written are empty inside, the contents having been removed.

The name of the tool used to write on the eggs is "pysachok" (писачок). "You take the melting wax from a candle and heat it over a flame. Then you start drawing patterns on the eggshell," Kull said.

According to Kull, eggs decorated in this way are never for eating.

"They're for gifts, for the birth of a child or for weddings, and the patterns and symbols drawn are chosen accordingly. [Traditionally] only women and girls dyed the eggs, no men were even allowed in the room. Nowadays, men are allowed to enter the room but only with special permission."

The triangle is the most ancient and powerful symbol of primordial femininity, with the points symbolizing fertility. Crosses are always a symbol of Christ, while the pine needle pattern and the sunflower pattern are healing symbols. The fish is a symbol of Jesus.

"It's a huge world of different symbols," Kull said.

In December last year, Pysanka was added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

