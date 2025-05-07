Photography exhibition showing mothers of Ukrainian soldiers opens in Tallinn

On Tuesday, a new photography exhibition portraying Ukrainian mothers who have lost their sons to war opened in the second floor gallery of Toompea Castle. "Mother" by Ukrainian photographer Svіtlana Korableva will be on display until June 5.

The photo exhibition "Mother" is dedicated to Ukrainian mothers who have given the most precious sacrifice – their sons – in the name of future and freedom. These are the stories of women who, after a terrible loss, continue to support volunteers and soldiers because they do not want their sons' deaths to have been in vain.

According to Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200), who opened the exhibition, the genocide that is being carried out by Russia against the Ukrainian people is horribly brutal and unjust.

"Having myself also closely witnessed the pain of Ukrainian mothers in Ukraine, it is difficult to put into words one of the most awful emotions in the world, the pain of losing a child. We cannot alleviate this grief. But we can do our best to ensure that the children abducted by Russia in Ukraine are returned to their homes and that the aggressor receives the punishment they deserve," Hussar said.

The author of the exhibition is Svіtlana Korableva, a photographer from Mariupol, who now lives in Cherkasy. Her works address social issues. Korableva is also an activist and involved in the displaced non-profit organization Halabuda, which provides assistance to soldiers and civilians affected by war.

Korableva said she has portrayed women whose worst fear had come true – losing their children to war. "But they never surrendered! They continued to fight and to take care of the goals of their children. I sincerely hope that you will never know what war is. And that your mothers will never have to celebrate Mother's Day alone. Glory to Ukraine. And many thanks to the people of Estonia for their support," she said.

The exhibition opening in the Riigikogu is also a reminder of a big problem – the lack of a culture of talking about grief, which leads to a sense of loneliness for mothers in mourning. This is a special category of Ukrainian women affected by the war, who may not have been physically touched by the war, but whose mental health has suffered a severe blow. They need support, understanding, acceptance and respect for their grief.

The exhibition will be open in the 2nd floor art gallery of Toompea Castle until June 5 and can be visited on working days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are required to present a valid identity document to gain entry to Toompea Castle.

