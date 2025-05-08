Legendary Estonian singer Els Himma dies

Estonian singer Els Himma has died. She was 85. A family friend announced that she had passed away on Wednesday.

Born in Tallinn, Himma's concert performing career started in the early 1960s and continued right up to last year, with her rich repertoire ranging from variety music to jazz, folk songs, disco numbers and more.

Some of her best-known numbers included "Millest sa elad ja hingad," "Must mees," "See on hea," "See tunne pole uus," "Kesköö" and "Veerev päev." The latter was a reworking of the Earth, Wind and Fire classic "September," for which she made a video in 1980, Olympic year, filmed outside the former finance ministry building in central Tallinn.

Els Himma in the movie "Meloodia 67." Source: Anton Mutt / ERR

But it was jazz which was Himma's favorite genre. From the 1960s, she took part in jazz festivals both in Estonia and abroad, earning much recognition in the process, as well as thanks to movie appearances, including in the musical films Uksed and Varastati Vana Toomas, as well as feature films Šlaager, Suletud ring, and Võõra nime all.

In the 1970s and 1980s she remained a highly esteemed artist in Tallinn's variety circuit, often held in hotels, going on to perform as a soloist at major pop music concerts and more private events from the restoration of independence onward.

Els Himma is survived by two daughters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!