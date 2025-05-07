X!

New exhibition about Lennart Meri's films opening at University of York

The "Water Fowl People" exhibition at York University. Source: Press materials
This Thursday (May 8), a new poster exhibition about films made by Lennart Meri, Estonia's first president after re-gaining independence, is set to open at the University of York in the U.K.

The informational exhibition presents the making of Lennart Meri's legendary documentaries about the Finno-Ugric peoples ("The Waterfowl People," "The Winds of the Milky Way," "The Voices of Kaleva" and others). It also introduces the cultures of the Finno-Ugric peoples.

It also introduces Finno-Ugric culture through photographic material taken during expeditions. The exhibition includes texts by sound director Enn Säde.

In order to record the material for the films, repeated expeditions were made to settlements of the Finno-Ugric peoples between 1969 and 1988, with ethnographers, folklorists, artists and writers all taking part along with the film crew.

"The Waterfowl People" opens on Thursday, May 8 at 3 p.m. local time (5 p.m. in Estonia), at the University of York's Spring Lane Building, Campus West.

Morei information is available here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

