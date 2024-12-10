Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite' to be published in English in 2025

Lennart Meri's 1976 book "Silverwhite" ("Hõbevalge") is set to be published for the first time in English next May. The work was translated from Estonian by Adam Cullen.

"Silverwhite: The Journey to the Fallen Sun" is described as a "captivating exploration" of Estonia's earliest history and interactions with peoples of the Mediterranean and the Near East.

Although "Silverwhite" is grounded in classical literature and extensive historical, astronomical and geographical fact, Lennart Meri – foremost a writer and filmmaker – weaves his travelogue with poeticism.

This epic work can also be read as a thriller: millennia ago, an enormous cosmic rock crashed into the Estonian island of Saaremaa. Through this extraordinary historical event, Meri brings together a curious cast including ancient Greeks, Arabs and Estonians. All genuinely existed and met, even if their names have been lost to oblivion.

Meri wrote "Silverwhite" at a time when Estonia was occupied and forced into the restrictions of Soviet Russian colonialism. His work was a balm against that closed-minded and unnatural state, offering the unmistakable message that the world has never been divided into isolated islands of civilization. Nations, eternally interconnected, have always shared knowledge and impacted one another in complex ways.

"Silverwhite" will be published by London-based Hurst Publishers in London in May 2025.

---

