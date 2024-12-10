X!

Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite' to be published in English in 2025

News
Lennart Meri in 1987.
Lennart Meri in 1987. Source: Raivo Tiikmaa/ERR
News

Lennart Meri's 1976 book "Silverwhite" ("Hõbevalge") is set to be published for the first time in English next May. The work was translated from Estonian by Adam Cullen.

"Silverwhite: The Journey to the Fallen Sun" is described as a "captivating exploration" of Estonia's earliest history and interactions with peoples of the Mediterranean and the Near East.

Although "Silverwhite" is grounded in classical literature and extensive historical, astronomical and geographical fact, Lennart Meri – foremost a writer and filmmaker – weaves his travelogue with poeticism.

This epic work can also be read as a thriller: millennia ago, an enormous cosmic rock crashed into the Estonian island of Saaremaa. Through this extraordinary historical event, Meri brings together a curious cast including ancient Greeks, Arabs and Estonians. All genuinely existed and met, even if their names have been lost to oblivion.

Meri wrote "Silverwhite" at a time when Estonia was occupied and forced into the restrictions of Soviet Russian colonialism. His work was a balm against that closed-minded and unnatural state, offering the unmistakable message that the world has never been divided into isolated islands of civilization. Nations, eternally interconnected, have always shared knowledge and impacted one another in complex ways.

"Silverwhite" will be published by London-based Hurst Publishers in London in May 2025.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Electricity prices in Estonia to reach €431 per MWh on Wednesday

19:53

Tallinn Children's Hospital to launch new on-call doctor service in January

19:50

Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite' to be published in English in 2025

19:41

EOK joins European Olympic Committees' EU Office

19:30

Fracture puts college basketball star Kerr Kriisa out of play for several weeks

19:04

New exhibition exploring dark family history opens at Tartu's Kogo Gallery Updated

18:53

Tartu Winter Folk Dance Day and Christmas market take place this Saturday

18:16

Gallery: Estonia's Paul Aron tests out Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi

17:38

Estonia tops floorball world championships group after win over Philippines

17:00

Ragnar Klavan: I believe Estonian football has a lot of potential

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09.12

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

09.12

Baltic train operators to align timetables from January

13:49

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

09:44

Equality commissioner: Racial discrimination in Estonia a 'hidden problem'

13:20

Tallinn looking to introduce tourist tax

07.12

Gallery: 3 new skyscrapers will be built in Tallinn by 2035

10:51

Elron: Baltic states' rail harmonization to benefit southern Estonia

09.12

Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix announces 2025 Tartu show

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo