Mart Juur: Something's changed in the way we talk about books

Estonia's libraries recently published a list of the most borrowed books of 2024. Nicknamed the minister of literature, writer and humorist Mart Juur has noted that more and more, people continue to talk about books and authors long after their debuts or award wins.

In an appearance on ETV's "Ringvaade" Tuesday evening, Juur reflected on the recently published library list (link in Estonian).

The inclusion of Liisi Raamets' romantic thriller "The Last Kiss" ("Viimane suudlus") in 18th, he noted, is an indication of just how rich Estonian literature is.

"This richness shows in the fact that we haven't read all of these books, nor do we need to," he explained.

"It's really important that a book finds its reader, and that people find the books that suit them," Juur said. "It's also really important that we have romantic stories about kisses like this; you can't have the top 20 be only serious, hardcore literature."

A perennial favorite, "Old Barny, or November" ("Rehepapp ehk november") by Andrus Kivirähk, remained near the top of last year's list in 5th as well.

"It's interesting how books survive," the literature minister commented. "Because new works are published that we forget about within a year or two. In Kivirähk's case, he's a very good writer, and people don't forget him."

It also doesn't hurt that Kivirähk is still included on school reading lists. "He's a hit with young people because he's interesting and funny," he added.

Also still topping the chart is Sven Mikser's "Vareda" in first place, and Piret Jaaks' "Daughters of Heaven" ("Taeva tütred") was ranked 8th most popular overall. Both novels won literature awards not even last year, but the year before already — which Juur said shows that something has changed in the way we talk about books.

"Novel competitions have been held for years, and the winning works often end up disappearing," he pointed out. "But people haven't forgotten 'Vareda,' and they haven't forgotten Piret Jaaks either."

Word of mouth

Looking at the top 20, Juur said, you can see that all of them are works and authors that people talk about. "Not just on TV or the radio or on social media, but also what's recommended by word of mouth," he noted.

A great example of this is Urmas Vadi's "The Far Side of the Moon" ("Kuu teine pool"), which ranked second overall, and according to the literature minister has been incredibly difficult to get from the library because people just love his work that much.

"I recommend you also check out Urmas' earlier works," he added. "'Neverland' is an excellent novel from a few years ago."

Mart Juur and host Marko Reikop on ETV's "Ringvaade." January 2025. Source: Ringvaade/ERR

While interest in "Vareda" could have initially been credited to the fact that it was authored by an Estonian politician — and current MEP — Juur doesn't believe that alone would have boosted Mikser's novel's popularity to this degree.

"It has substance," he said. "It tells a story that everyone experiences as they grow up. Something in this story tells people that maybe they're not alone in the world with their feelings, desires, fears and worries."

The new book year is already off to a great start as well.

"Kristiina Ehin has published an excellent novel, 'Behind the Heart Dams' ('Südametammide taga'), Katrin Pauts' crime novels are still living their best life, and I highly recommend Piret Raud's latest novel," Juur highlighted.

Estonia's minister of literature likewise recommended checking out the youth literary magazine Fresh Pressure (Värske Rõhk) to stay up-to-date with Estonian young adult (YA) literature.

"I urge everyone to remain in touch with the generation currently entering into literature and that will be making an impact in the future," he said.

From the latest issue, Juur particularly recommended Emel-Elizabeth Tuulik's story "How I Became a Stalker" ("Kuidas minust sai kusik").

"It's a story about how, at the start of this century, 14-year-olds in Tartu's Supilinn neighborhood were drinking [cheap] vodka and calling the numbers that appeared at the bottom of the screen on Kanal 2's 'Nightchat,'" he described. "See for yourself what happens next."

Celebrating 500 years since the publication of the first Estonian-language book, the Year of the Estonian Book kicks off on Estonian Literature Day this Thursday, January 30.

